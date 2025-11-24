Heidrick & Struggles Expands Presence and Capabilities in the Middle East

New leadership moves underscore the firm's strategic investment in the region

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced significant investments to accelerate its growth and deepen its capabilities across the Middle East. Reflecting the region's rapid transformation and rising global influence, the firm is enhancing its leadership bench and expanding its on-the-ground presence to better support clients navigating large-scale organizational, talent, and cultural change.

"Organizations across the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, are undertaking some of the most ambitious transformations in the world," said Tom Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. "Our increased investment reflects both the extraordinary opportunity we see in the region and our commitment to bringing clients Heidrick's global expertise combined with deep local insight."

This strategic move forms the foundation for the firm's next phase of regional growth.

In support of this broader investment, Heidrick & Struggles also announced the appointment of Khedher Khoshhal, Consulting Partner based in Saudi, effective today. Khoshhal brings more than 25 years of experience in organizational learning, culture transformation, and leadership development across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Most recently a Partner at Kearney, he has led complex transformation programs for public and private sector entities and previously served as CEO of SAED Group.

"With his deep understanding of the Saudi market and long track record guiding organizations through transformation, Khedher will meaningfully strengthen our ability to serve clients at a pivotal moment of regional growth," Monahan added.

As part of this expansion, two senior leaders have assumed elevated roles in the region:

Dustin Seale , Partner in the firm's London office and Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe, has relocated to the Middle East to become the new Regional Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting for Asia Pacific and Middle East, supporting clients across leadership, culture, and large-scale transformation work.

, Partner in the firm's London office and Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe, has relocated to the Middle East to become the new Regional Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting for Asia Pacific and Middle East, supporting clients across leadership, culture, and large-scale transformation work. Markus Wiesner, Partner in Dubai and Regional Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Emerging Markets, has transitioned into a new global role based in the region, leading the board advisory business at Heidrick Consulting.

"Heidrick & Struggles' blend of global expertise and regional commitment is exactly what organizations in the Kingdom need as they compete globally. I am excited to join the firm and look forward to partnering with leaders to advance the next chapter of impact and growth,"said Khedher Khoshhal"

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Media Contact

Bianca Wilson

Global Director, Public Relations

Heidrick & Struggles

[email protected]