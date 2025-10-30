Higher education enrolments in Dubai to increase 40% by 2030, new study by Dubai's leading education hubs finds

Exclusive new study by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, highlights demand for the city's comprehensive academic pathways

Region's leading higher education and lifelong learning hubs unveil white paper at Going Global conference in London

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai's higher education sector is noting a surge in demand with higher education enrolments estimated to increase more than 40% by 2030, according to a new white paper presented by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group PJSC.

Developed in collaboration with Times Higher Education (THE), the leading source of data, insight, and expertise on higher education worldwide, the Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow study illustrates the significant opportunities for education providers as Dubai strengthens its role as a global talent hub.

The white paper was unveiled at the British Council's Going Global conference in London, a biennial forum for international education leaders to shape the future of further and higher education, in the presence of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

"Education can transform individual prosperity and collective economic growth, and we must collaboratively futureproof our sector for the good of all," said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC. "Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow, developed in partnership with THE, sheds light on pathways for education institutes to leverage opportunities, increase student enrolment, and build rigorous pathways connecting higher education to employment. Underpinned by Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and Education 33 Strategy 'E33', the higher education sector in Dubai is set to grow, and our Education Cluster continues to provide an integrated educational ecosystem while strengthening cooperation with decision-makers and academics, reinforcing the city's position as a leading global hub for higher education."

A landscape of opportunity

According to the findings of the white paper, student enrolment in Dubai crossed 42,000 in the 2024-25 academic year. Enrolments are estimated to note a consistent uptick, with the white paper forecasting more than 40% growth in 2029-30 compared to 2024-25. Dubai's higher education sector is addressing transnational student demand, with the number of providers in Dubai increasing by 37% in the two years to 2024-25. New branch campuses establishing in the city include the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), which inaugurated its campus at Dubai International Academic City in September 2025.

Leveraging Dubai's business landscape and career prospects, students are increasingly pivoting towards programmes and specialisations aligned with the workplace of tomorrow. The white paper finds Dubai's higher education landscape is viewed as a career launchpad, with 73% of all surveyed students choosing Dubai for employment opportunities, strong industry links, and the ability to stay and work in the city after graduation. Employers surveyed as part of the study also endorse the high quality of education offered in the city, with 88% agreeing students develop organisationally relevant skills in university.

Dubai – a global education hub

Dubai has reaffirmed its standing as a global hub for international higher education over the past two decades, strengthened by the nurturing ecosystems offered across Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park. Today, Dubai is home to 41 private higher education providers, of which 37 operate international branch campuses representing 12 countries. This includes renowned institutions based across TECOM Group's Education Cluster, such as the University of Manchester, the University of Birmingham, and the University of Strathclyde Business School.

The visionary Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and Education 33 Strategy 'E33' underscore the government's commitment to enhancing education and ensuring the development of a future-ready talent pool in the city. Dubai's international business ecosystem, strengthened by TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 sector-specific business districts, provides an attractive environment for global students and universities alike to leverage career-oriented programmes aligned with future workplace needs.

Combining comprehensive research and interviews with industry stakeholders and senior decision-makers, the study reveals market dynamics and benchmarking analyses showcasing Dubai's strengths as a global education hub. Click here to download your copy of the Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow white paper by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Dubai International Academic City, the address of academic excellence in the region and Dubai Knowledge Park, the region's leading hub for lifelong learning, are part of TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

