Hikvision Awarded the DMCC Global Enterprise ESG Leader Award

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has been honored with the inaugural DMCC Global Enterprise ESG Leader Award. This award highlights the company's continuous dedication to responsible growth and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence, including its impactful localized contributions in the Middle East.

Home to over 26,000 companies, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is recognized as the No. 1 Global Free Zone by the Financial Times' fDi Intelligence. As a newly launched initiative, the Pioneers of Sustainability Awards honor DMCC member companies that demonstrate measurable ESG progress, aligning with both UAE national priorities and international standards.

"As a global AIoT leader, Hikvision has successfully integrated sustainability into the core of its business, driven by continuous innovation," stated Evgeny Garanin, DMCC's Associate Director for Corporate Sustainability. "This award recognizes their commitment to creating lasting value for customers, advancing social well-being, and fulfilling their global responsibilities."

Hikvision's ESG performances align closely with the three pillars evaluated by the DMCC:

Advancing Green Development through AIoT

Hikvision places green development at the core of its sustainability strategy, integrating eco-friendly measures throughout the entire product lifecycle. By continuously optimizing energy efficiency and driving low-carbon manufacturing, the company actively minimizes its footprint while delivering greener AIoT solutions. A testament to this commitment, in September 2025, Hikvision WonderHub earned the distinction of being the world's first large-format display to achieve TCO Certified Generation 10, underscoring the company's ongoing efforts to deliver low-carbon and efficient solutions to its global customers.

Fostering Social Good and Community Care

Hikvision leverages its technology to enhance social well-being guided by its "Tech for Good" principle. A strong example is its global STAR Program for Social Good, which empowers non-profits to preserve natural and cultural heritage through AIoT technology. To date, the company has collaborated with over 30 non-profits in 14 countries and regions. Beyond global reach, Hikvision remains deeply committed to local welfare, exemplified by its flagship Ramadan care campaign in Dubai. Now in its third consecutive year, the initiative ensures the nutritional well-being of frontline workers during Ramadan, showcasing Hikvision's genuine and enduring care for the community it serves.

Upholding Transparency and Robust Integrity

Robust, transparent, and ethical governance forms the cornerstone of Hikvision's operations, consistently embedding international compliance standards and best practices — spanning cybersecurity, data privacy, and human rights — into its full lifecycle of R&D, manufacturing, sales, and operations. In recognition of its integrity practices, Hikvision was awarded the ISO 37301 certification in December 2025 for its compliance management system, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to trust and accountability.

The DMCC Global Enterprise ESG Leader Award marks a significant step in Hikvision's sustainability journey, echoing the company's active practices of the UNGC Ten Principles following its participation in 2024. Moving forward, Hikvision will continue to champion sustainable development, ensuring that every innovation contributes to a more secure and better world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926936/Hikvision_Awarded_DMCC_Global_Enterprise_ESG_Leader_Award.jpg