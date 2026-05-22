Hisense Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2026 with Exciting Promotions Across the GCC

Hisense offers customers the chance to win major prizes, including a complete home upgrade, during the world's biggest football tournament

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the launch of exclusive promotions available to customers across the GCC region. The campaign comes as Hisense is confirmed as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Hisense FIFA World Cup 2026

In line with Hisense's commitment to connecting fans worldwide with the game through exceptional viewing experiences and innovative home technology, the campaign invites customers throughout the region to celebrate the excitement of the tournament by purchasing Hisense products for a chance to win an array of premium prizes.

Upgrade Your World Cup Experience with Premium Hisense Products

As part of its regional promotional activities, Hisense is offering consumers across the GCC a range of benefits including extended warranty offers, attractive discounts, and opportunities to win exciting prizes. Customers can look forward to prize draws featuring premium Hisense products spanning the brand's television, home appliance, and audio categories. Lucky winners stand a chance to receive products ranging from large-screen TVs and Laser TV projectors to refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and audio systems. One grand prize winner in the UAE will receive a complete home upgrade featuring a comprehensive suite of Hisense products.

The campaigns are designed to help football fans transform their homes into the ultimate viewing destination, ensuring they experience every goal, save, and celebrate with stunning clarity and immersive sound. Participation is straightforward, with customers simply required to purchase qualifying Hisense products from authorized retail stores or e-commerce platforms and register their entries through the dedicated campaign website.

"As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, Hisense is committed to bringing fans in the region closer to the game through our latest innovations, premium viewing experiences, and FIFA-related activations," said Fazal Rahman, Marketing Director of Hisense Middle East & Africa. "With many countries across the region participating in this year's tournament, the excitement is especially meaningful for local audiences. We want to ensure that every fan can enjoy the games in the best possible way, surrounded by technology that enhances every moment of the action."

The promotional campaigns will run throughout the tournament period, with multiple prize draws scheduled to take place between June and August 2026. Customers interested in participating can visit hisenseme.com/fifaworldcup2026 for more details and download the HiME app and register their products to access comprehensive warranty benefits.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986032/Hisense_FIFA_2026.jpg