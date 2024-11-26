Hisense Launches End-of-Year Sale Across the GCC Featuring Exclusive Surprises

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is excited to announce its "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale across the GCC region. Running until December 5, 2024, this highly anticipated campaign provides consumers with the opportunity to elevate their homes with cutting-edge technology and stylish appliances.

Hisense Launches "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale across the GCC

The campaign showcases Hisense's wide range of premium products, designed to enhance entertainment and home living. From advanced TVs and projectors to innovative appliances, the sale promises incredible value and unmatched quality for GCC shoppers.

Entertainment reaches new heights with the C1 Mini Projector, a compact yet powerful companion that delivers stunning visuals and sharp detail. Its sleek design combines immersive entertainment and portability, making it ideal for any space.

The ULED MiniLED U7 sets a new standard for home entertainment, offering vibrant colors, precise contrast, and AI Sports Mode for seamless motion handling. This TV is perfect for gaming, sports, and streaming enthusiasts, with IMAX Enhanced certification and Multi-Channel Surround Sound delivering a cinematic experience at home.

Cinema magic comes to life with the 100L9H Laser TV, featuring a 100-inch TriChroma™ display with Dolby Vision and ultra-bright 4K resolution. Every scene bursts to life with vivid detail and clarity, making it an exceptional choice for movie nights and sports events.

Advanced cooling technology is at the heart of the Super Cooling Series Refrigerator, ensuring groceries remain fresh longer. With energy-efficient features and precise temperature control, this appliance combines functionality with modern convenience.

The RQ759 Smart PureFlat Refrigerator blends style and innovation, featuring spacious interiors, a sleek flat-door design, and smart cooling systems that elevate both aesthetics and practicality in contemporary kitchens.

Laundry becomes smarter and more efficient with the 7S Smart Series Washing Machine, offering intuitive controls and eco-friendly features for faster, seamless cleaning cycles.

Even the toughest cleaning challenges are met with the Smart Dishwasher HS673C90BME, a high-performance appliance featuring advanced washing cycles, energy-efficient operation, and a sleek design that complements modern kitchens.

Available Across the GCC

The "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale is available across the GCC region, providing consumers with access to Hisense's premium products. These cutting-edge offerings are available at leading retailers such as Carrefour, Sharaf DG, and Lulu, as well as online platforms like Amazon.ae and Noon.com.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567582/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg