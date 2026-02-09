Hisense Launches "Innovation That Brings Us Together this Ramadan" Pre-Season Campaign Featuring Exclusive Offers on Premium Home Technology Across the region

Leading AI-powered electronics brand supports early Ramadan preparations with cutting-edge MiniLED displays, advanced refrigeration, and smart home appliances with a range of exclusive seasonal offers

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the launch of its "Innovation That Brings Us Together this Ramadan" campaign, designed to support families across the region as they prepare for the holy month. Starting as part of Hisense's pre-season initiatives and continuing throughout Ramadan, the campaign offers a range of exclusive seasonal deals across its most advanced product portfolio to enhance family gatherings, home upgrades, and shared moments.

At the heart of the campaign lies Hisense's transformative television technology, led by flagship RGB MiniLED and ULED MiniLED models that deliver exceptional picture quality and truly immersive viewing experiences. These cutting-edge displays combine advanced MiniLED backlighting with AI-driven processing to produce deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and richer, more accurate colors, transforming every family gathering around the screen into a memorable moment. Through intelligent AI scene recognition, the TV seamlessly adapts picture and sound settings across sports, movies, gaming, and everyday viewing—automatically optimizing brightness, contrast, and clarity in real time for a truly personalized entertainment experience. It also highlights the innovative Laser TV technology through the L9Q and C2 Ultra models, which bring cinema-quality entertainment directly into homes with their ultra-short throw projection capabilities and stunning large-screen presentations.

Recognizing that Ramadan is synonymous with culinary traditions and family feasts, Hisense presents its sophisticated refrigeration solutions through the Pure View 780L and Pure Flat 759L models. These premium refrigerators combine elegant design aesthetics with advanced preservation technology, ensuring ingredients for traditional Iftar and Suhoor meals remain fresh while seamlessly integrating into modern kitchen spaces. The Pure View technology offers crystal-clear visibility of stored items, while the Pure Flat design provides a sleek, contemporary appearance that complements any home décor.

The campaign presents complete home care solutions with the 7S Series washing machine and dryer collection. These advanced laundry appliances incorporate intelligent cleaning technologies and energy-efficient operations, ensuring families can maintain their finest garments in pristine condition throughout the celebratory season while contributing to sustainable household management.

Ismail Hourani, Vice President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, emphasized the brand's commitment to enriching family experiences during Ramadan. "The holy month represents the essence of togetherness and shared moments, values that perfectly align with Hisense's mission to bring families closer through innovative technology," stated Hourani. "Our 'Innovation That Brings Us Together this Ramadan' campaign reflects our dedication to providing families with premium products that enhance their celebrations while delivering exceptional value and performance that extends well beyond the festive season."

Hisense's new campaign is driven by its understanding of the unique needs and traditions associated with Ramadan celebrations in the region, offering technology solutions that facilitate connection, convenience, and comfort during this special time of year.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. Hisense holds the No.1 position as the leading refrigeration appliances brand in the MEA region (2021–2025) according to Euromonitor data, while also ranking No.1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025) based on Omdia research. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and Real Madrid renowned football club, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships to connect with audiences worldwide. With 30 R&D centres, 37 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889862/Hisense_Ramdan.jpg