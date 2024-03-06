Hisense Launches "Made for Ramadan" Double Offer Campaign

Big Savings and Extended Warranties are available on Premium Hisense Products across Stores and Online

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global provider of consumer electronics and home appliances, has launched its "Made for Ramadan" Double Offer promotional campaign. Hisense is not only offering significant savings, but also extended warranties on a range of premium product so that customers can embrace the spirit of togetherness and celebration during the holy month.

Hisense Launches “Made for Ramadan” Campaign

The Hisense "Made for Ramadan" campaign, already up and running across the UAE, offers up to 30% in savings on products available across multiples stores and online, allowing customers to upgrade their home entertainment and appliances at unbeatable prices.

As families gather to share cherished moments with their favourite Ramadan series on a state-of-the-art Hisense TV or prepare delectable feasts using fresh ingredients kept perfectly cool Smart Refrigerators, Hisense is committed to enhancing the essence of Ramadan. By fostering moments of togetherness, joy, and reflection, Hisense products aim to create lasting memories and meaningful connections during this sacred time of year.

With the vibrant visuals of their Mini ULED 4K TVs for Joyful Experiences and the efficient performance of their smart refrigerators to prep for Iftar and Suhoor meals, Hisense helps families celebrate Ramadan with joy and ease.

Unbeatable Offers Across Key Categories:

Hisense Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: Designed to provide the best entertainment experience, the Mini-LED ULED 4K TV offers up to 30% off and a 2-year warranty on select models. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 12-month VIP Package on Arabic Streaming Platform, Shahid when purchasing select television sets.

Hisense Laser TV: Designed to embrace joyful experiences, the Laser TV also boasts up to 30% off and a 2-year warranty on select models. Customers can also take advantage of an up to 12-month VIP Package on Shahid when purchasing select television sets, enhancing entertainment experiences throughout Ramadan.

Hisense Smart Refrigerator: Made for sharing traditions, the Smart Refrigerator offers a 20% discount and a 2-year warranty on select models.

Hisense Smart Laundry Machines: Built to handle life's surprises, customers can get up to 20% off and a 2-year warranty on select Smart Laundry Machine models.

For more information and to explore the full range of products on offer, customers can visit Hisense's official website or brand store at the Dubai Hills Mall, as well as their nearest authorised retailers.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

