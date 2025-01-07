Hisense Redefines the Cinematic Experience with the L9Q TriChroma™ Laser TV

See Hisense's Newly Upgraded L9 Series, Debut at CES 2025 from January 7-10 in the LVCC, Central Hall – Booth 16625

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances and official partner of Real Madrid and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, today debuts the L9Q, the latest evolution of its award-winning L9 Laser TV Series. Building on the success of its predecessors, the L9Q delivers unmatched versatility, enhanced performance, and a luxury design to once again transform the home theater experience. With five screen sizes, ranging from 100 to an astonishing 150 inches, the L9Q is the largest and most flexible Laser TV on the market, designed to meet the needs of any modern home entertainment setup.

The Middle East is a region renowned for its appetite for cutting-edge technology and premium lifestyle products. As homes in the region increasingly integrate advanced smart home ecosystems, the demand for versatile, high-performance entertainment systems has surged. Consumers are prioritising immersive, cinema-quality experiences tailored to their space, whether in expansive villas or contemporary apartments. With its ultra-large screen options, exceptional visuals, and seamless integration into smart home systems, the L9Q addresses the region's growing preference for luxury and innovation in home entertainment.

The 2025 L9 Series continues to raise the bar for Laser TV, featuring Hisense's proprietary TriChroma™ triple-laser light engine, which reaches an industry-leading 110% of the BT.2020 color space for unparalleled color accuracy and vibrancy. This advanced technology reveals stunning details and lifelike colors that bring entertainment to life. With increased brightness levels of up to 5,000 lumens and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, the L9Q delivers a crystal-clear picture even in brightly lit rooms. Every detail, from the subtle shadows in movies to the bold colors of live sports, is presented with remarkable clarity and depth.

Each L9Q comes paired with one of Hisense's Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screens, available in an expanded array of sizes —100, 110, 120, 136, and 150 inches. These screens enhance brightness and clarity in any lighting condition, ensuring a theater-like experience in any room. And for the first time, users can seamlessly switch between screen sizes thanks to Auto Screen Alignment and Manual Keystone Correction, providing unmatched versatility and effortless setup. To complement its industry-leading visuals, the L9Q boasts the first-ever 6.2.2 surround sound system in a Laser TV, featuring audio tuned by Devialet. Its 15° tilted sound bin, inspired by Roman amphitheaters, creates an immersive soundstage with Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, and eARC, ensuring rich, multidimensional sound that rivals professional theaters. Whether it's the roar of a stadium, the excitement of a video game, or the subtleties of a dramatic film score, the L9Q delivers an audio experience as dynamic as its visuals.

Redesigned from the inside out, the L9Q features a luxury-inspired aesthetic with a sleek Black Walnut Décor Panel, Star Orbit Ambient Lighting, and precision brushed metal finishes. Every detail, including the Clous de Paris texture and slim form factor, underscores the L9Q's premium craftsmanship, making it an elegant centerpiece for any modern living space. Powered by Google TV, the L9Q offers seamless access to over 800 free channels, 10,000+ apps, and popular streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. With built-in voice assistant integration, users can easily navigate content and control settings through Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit. Advanced connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0), ensure future-proof performance and compatibility with the latest devices and formats.

The L9Q represents the next leap in Laser TV technology, combining best-in-class performance with unmatched versatility and design. By delivering stunning visuals, immersive sound, and a robust set of features, Hisense continues to lead the Laser TV category, setting a new benchmark for what's possible in-home entertainment. Whether for a dedicated home theater or a bright family room, the L9Q ensures every moment is a cinematic masterpiece.

The L9Q is on display at CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025, in the LVCC, Central Hall – Booth 16625, paired with its ultra-bright 2.9 gain screen. This combination achieves 1500 nits of full-screen brightness—the first in the laser industry—leveraging nano-scale light enhancement and aggregation technology for unparalleled visual clarity and brilliance. For more information on all of Hisense's 2025 innovations, visit the Hisense Middle East website and newsroom. Also follow Hisense Middle East on Facebook and YouTube, Instagram and X.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

