Hisense Showcases Innovative Scenario-Driven Tech Solutions at IFA 2024 to Transform Everyday Living Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, unveiled its innovative smart home solutions at IFA 2024, the largest consumer electronics trade show in Europe.

Hisense Showcases Scenario-Driven Tech Solutions at IFA 2024 to Transform Everyday Living Experiences

The event showcased Hisense's commitment to advancing home technology, reflecting the company's strategic focus on enhancing the smart living experience for users worldwide. As the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region continues to embrace cutting-edge home technology, Hisense is at the forefront, catering to the region's growing demand for advanced solutions. The company's latest smart home offerings align perfectly with the MEA market's tech-savvy audience, providing solutions that enhance convenience and efficiency in everyday life.

At IFA 2024, Hisense demonstrated its latest smart home appliances and the ConnectLife app, designed to seamlessly connect appliances and real-life scenarios to redefine how users interact with their homes. The theme for this year's exhibition, "The Scenario-driven Future of Tech," was brought to life through three key smart scenarios: Smart Laundry, Smart Kitchen, and Smart Air Care.

Each experience is developed through Hisense's scenario-driven research and development approach that prioritises real user needs:

Smart Laundry simplifies garment care with automated adjusting and remote monitoring.

Smart Kitchen streamlines cooking with connected appliances that personalise meal prep.

Smart Air Care ensures a healthier living environment by intelligently adjusting air quality.

To bring the smart living scenarios to life, Hisense has introduced a range of innovative products that integrate seamlessly with the ConnectLife app.

The Hisense Refrigerator PureFlat Smart Series exemplifies the premium smart kitchen experience enabled by ConnectLife. Equipped with a 21-inch TFT touchscreen, this refrigerator offers a wealth of features. The AI Recipe feature leverages food inventory tracking to suggest personalised recipes based on available ingredients and their expiration dates. Serving as a home appliance control center, the ConnectLife Hub refrigerator allows you to adjust temperature settings remotely through the ConnectLife app. Additionally, its AI Eco feature enables you to activate energy-saving mode on your device with a simple touch. With dual-tech cooling system, a My Fresh Choice compartment, and an on-door ice and water dispenser, this refrigerator delivers efficient temperature control, flexible storage options, and convenient access to cold beverages.

The Hisense Series 7i washing machines offer a superior laundry experience with a suite of smart features. The iPlay™ Intelligent Display provides a user-friendly interface, while the iJet™ three-channel spray system ensures a thorough wash. The compact iFit™ feature allows for easy integration into cabinets, optimising space. AI-powered capabilities enhance performance with AI Super Wash, which intelligently adjusts washing parameters based on load weight, material type, water level, hardness, and turbidity. The AI Super Dry program in the Series 7i tumble dryer delivers precise drying with 3D Humidity Sensor for accurate moisture detection.

The Hisense's Hi8 Series Oven offers a range of cooking functions, including air-frying, fast preheating, and pizza mode. Its large capacity and cool-touch doors make it easy to cook with and also clean. The VisonPlus Screen provides a user-friendly interface for exploring cooking programs and settings. Cleaning is made simple with features including Steam Clean Pro, Pyrolytic Self Clean, and Removable Door&Glass. The Hisense Hi 9 Series Oven is a premium model that offers advanced features such as AI-powered InCamera Technology for intelligent baking, Auto Door Opening & Auto Lock. Its larger TFT screen provides a user-friendly interface for exploring over 140 pre-programmed recipes and cooking settings. With ConnectLife integration, the Hi 9 delivers a convenient and efficient cooking experience.

Hisense Energy Pro X air conditioners offer efficient cooling and heating with advanced, energy-saving features. The AI Smart Airflow adjusts airflow direction based on your position and needs, ensuring optimal comfort. HI-NANO technology enhances air quality by releasing high-concentration ions to eliminate 92.6% of H1N1, 88.54% of E. coli, and 60.07% of PM2.5 in two hours. The TMS Control System intelligently adjusts temperature and humidity by analysing various indoor conditions, providing a tailored and comfortable environment.

Beyond residential air conditioning, Hisense Hi-Therma ATW heat pump is an another popular option for room heating, especially in Europe. Renowned for their outstanding performance and eco-friendly features, Hisense Hi-Therma II R290 ATW boasts an A+++ energy efficiency rating, stable operation at temperatures as low as -25°C, and maximum water outlet temperature of 65°C, with the flexibility to control up to 7 independent rooms. Moreover, the first-generation Hi-Therma Split (R32) finished the rigorous winter test conducted by Germany's VDE and obtained the No. 001 certification in the extremely cold city of Mohe, China.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501458/Hisense.jpg