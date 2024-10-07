DUBAI, UAE , Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense continues to push boundaries in the home entertainment industry with its premium ULED MiniLED TV range, offering unparalleled picture quality and a fully immersive viewing experience. With a global ranking of No. 2 in TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100" TV category, Hisense offers innovative products available across the GCC, showcasing the latest advancements in TV technology. The ULED MiniLED TV range caters to diverse consumer needs, providing outstanding performance for gaming, sports, and video-on-demand streaming.

Hisense Showcases Premium ULED MiniLED TV Range Across GCC with Exclusive UAE Promotions

A Premium Lineup for Every Preference

The ULED MiniLED range showcases Hisense's commitment to innovation, featuring top-tier models like the U8 Series, available in 85", 75", and 65" sizes. The U7 Series comes in a variety of options, including 100", 85", 75", 65", and 55" sizes, while the U6Pro Series is available in 85", 75", 65", and 55" configurations.

Hisense's ULED MiniLED technology delivers an exceptional viewing experience by creating a vivid canvas of contrast, from the brightest highlights to the deepest shadows. Every scene is brought to life with stunning clarity and detail. In addition to the visual excellence, Hisense's TVs offer an immersive audio experience with Multi-Channel Surround sound technology, providing rich, cinematic audio without the need for traditional surround sound systems. Hisense's AI Sports Mode also optimises fast-moving scenes for flawless picture quality, and with IMAX Enhanced certification, users can enjoy theatre-quality visuals and DTS-powered sound in the comfort of their homes.

Bringing the Best of Gaming, Sports, and Streaming

Hisense's commitment to providing cutting-edge entertainment is strengthened by its strategic partnerships. For gaming enthusiasts, the collaboration with Black Myth ensures gamers enjoy a low-latency, visually stunning experience on Hisense's U7 ULED MiniLED TV official black myth recommended TV. Sports fans will appreciate the brand's official partnership with Real Madrid, bringing the excitement of live matches into their homes with the Hisense Real Madrid Official 100-inch U7 ULED MiniLED TV and enjoy exceptional sports mode optimised visuals. Meanwhile, streaming lovers benefit from Hisense's partnership with Shahid, enhancing access to premium video content with optimised picture quality.

Exclusive UAE Promotions

While Hisense's advanced products are accessible across the region, consumers in the UAE will benefit from exclusive promotions designed to enhance their home entertainment setup. UAE shoppers can enjoy savings of up to AED 3,800 on select models, along with a 12-month Shahid VIP subscription and a 3-year extended warranty. These offers, available for a limited time, can be redeemed through the Hisense Middle East (HiME) application, providing unbeatable value for consumers. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time offers to elevate their home entertainment experience.

Available Across the GCC

While the UAE enjoys these exclusive offers, Hisense's premium ULED MiniLED TV range is widely available across the GCC. Consumers in the region can access these cutting-edge models through major retailers and e-commerce platforms, ensuring Hisense's innovative products are easily within reach for everyone.

The MiniLED range is available at the Hisense Brand Store and across leading regional retailers, including Carrefour, Sharaf DG, and Lulu, as well as online platforms such as Amazon.ae and Noon.com.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers' cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524376/Hisense_UAE_Promotions.jpg