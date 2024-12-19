HISENSE UNVEILS NEWEST SMART HOME AND AI INNOVATIONS AT CES 2025

Visit Hisense at Booth 16625 in Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center to see live demonstrations and a first-hand look at the latest innovations to "AI Your Life"

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, will be showcasing its newest appliances and innovations during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 from January 7 to 10. Hisense's latest innovations for the kitchen, living room, laundry room, and home office are integrated with ConnectLife to create a smart ecosystem in the home.

Smart Kitchen

Hisense to Unveil Newest Smart Home and AI Innovations at CES 2025

Hisense's ConnectLife platform brings intelligent cooking features to your kitchen. Dish Designer, developed in collaboration with Microsoft using Azure AI Studio, is an AI-powered recipe assistant that suggests personalised recipes based on available ingredients, dietary restrictions, and preferences. The ConnectLife Meal Planner combines smart automation with family collaboration. It allows families to plan their weekly meals efficiently with AI-powered suggestions that consider dietary needs, nutritional goals, and available ingredients. The Meal Planner can leverage Dish Designer's capabilities to customise recipes for different family members' preferences. The entire experience seamlessly connects with Hisense's suite of smart appliances to simplify cooking for the whole family.

Jumbo Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Discover the ultimate in capacity, connectivity, and organisation with the Hisense Jumbo Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The largest and most volumetrically efficient smart refrigerator on the market, its innovative engineering includes ultra-thin foam layers and VIP technology, maximising capacity without increasing its footprint. Inside, thoughtful features like a dedicated pizza space with sliding dividers and adjustable door bins keep your groceries perfectly organised. The on-door ice and water dispenser accommodates even the largest tumbler cups, and the sleek smart screen, powered by ConnectLife, transforms the refrigerator into a connected hub for streaming media, accessing recipes, and managing smart devices. Crafted from fingerprint-resistant stainless steel with an antibacterial liner and advanced LED lighting, this refrigerator is as durable and stylish as it is functional, making it the perfect centerpiece for any modern kitchen.

FreshVault French Door Refrigerator

Experience innovation in food preservation and freshness with the Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator, designed to redefine how you store and enjoy your groceries. One of its standout features is the vacuum-sealed drawer, which creates a low-oxygen environment to keep meat fresh for up to five days while keeping the fridge 99.99% bacteria-free. The VersaTemp+ middle drawer offers flexible temperature control with a three-layer vacuum glass door with anti-UV and Low-E technology, ideal for storing wines and beverages. A pure flat door design and black stainless steel finish create a modern aesthetic and features such as a tall ice and water dispenser for tumblers ensure ease of use. FreshVault offers a cleaner, safer, and more efficient refrigeration experience with a dedicated preservation system and user-friendly design.

ConnectLife: Your Smart Home, Unified

ConnectLife now opens its doors beyond Hisense's own ecosystem through integration with Google Home. Users can now control third-party smart home products — whether Matter or 'Works with Google Home' certified — from lights and smart sockets to sensors and beyond. This expanded connectivity enables true home automation by seamlessly integrating Hisense TVs and home appliances with third-party devices like doorbells, curtains, lighting, and more in a single app. Create personalised one-touch modes and custom automations that blend Hisense and third-party devices to match your lifestyle perfectly. ConnectLife's intuitive 3D room view provides an elegant visual interface to monitor and control all your connected devices in real time.

LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo

Discover unparalleled care for your most delicate garments with the LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo. This compact all-in-one solution seamlessly integrates into bedrooms and walk-in closets. Featuring Active Water Washing Technology, this appliance uses billions of microbubbles to penetrate fabric fibers, gently removing stains without harsh agitation. With its rapid 79-minute wash-and-dry cycle and Advanced Autodosing System managing detergent for up to 15 cycles, LuxCare Mini offers unmatched convenience and efficiency. Its steam sanitisation is essential for intimate and specialty fabrics as it ensures 99.99% bacterial elimination, 100% mite removal, and effective HPV inactivation. For added convenience, it is whisper quiet, and is designed with a retro-modern aesthetic, delivering professional-grade garment care while seamlessly fitting into any space.

Smart UltraSlim Air Conditioner

The Smart UltraSlim Window Air Conditioner blends into any living space with the lowest indoor profile on the market. The 12,000 BTU inverter unit cools spaces up to 550 sq. ft. and offers an almost silent operation — 34% quieter than traditional models. Its L-shaped configuration incorporates an advanced cross-flow fan, an optimised indoor air profile, large air louvers, and a compact heat exchanger, delivering powerful cooling. The installation bracket simplifies setup to just 15 minutes and allows the window to remain functional, offering fresh air access without dismounting the unit. To ensure lasting performance, the bracket is designed to last up to 10 years, enduring at least ten installation and uninstallation cycles annually. Sliding side curtains enhance energy efficiency by isolating outdoor air, reducing leaks, and blocking excess light for optimal privacy and comfort. The Smart UltraSlim AC unit integrates with the ConnectLife app, enabling remote monitoring, scheduling, and control for added convenience. It is also Matter-certified, allowing easy integration with other smart home platforms.

Smart Tower Portable Air Conditioner

Transform your space with the Smart Tower Portable Air Conditioner — a sleek, modern solution that redefines comfort and is built to last up to 10 years. This Matter-compatible, powerful 8000 BTU unit cools areas up to 350 sq. ft., reaching spaces as long as 21 feet and as high as 7 feet with its advanced vertical crossflow fan and wide-angle rotation. Its energy-efficient inverter technology minimises power consumption and reduces noise 30% compared to traditional models. With simple installation taking less than 10 minutes thanks to a press-and-snap air duct hose and easy-slide window panel, convenience is built into every detail. Additionally, it features an auto-drain system and a user-friendly drain adapter, making maintenance easy.

Visit Hisense at CES in Central Hall Booth 16625 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), for live and self-guided demonstrations of these new products and innovations. To learn more about Hisense at CES 2025, visit https://hisenseme.com/ and follow #HisenseCES2025 on Facebook, YouTube , Instagram, and X .

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

