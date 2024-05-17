HIVE FURNITURE SHOW ANNOUNCES FOURTH EDITION, HOSTS 215 GLOBAL EXHIBITORS

The furniture market in the UAE is on the rise, projected to generate a revenue of AED 14 billion in 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Furniture Show, the GCC's only dedicated event focusing on big-box retailers and wholesale traders, announces its fourth edition with 215 global exhibitors who will showcase their collections, spanning furniture pieces for offices, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and outdoor furniture. The 2024 edition will return to Expo Centre Sharjah from 21 – 24 May.

Showcasing exquisitely curated furniture from around the world, Hive Furniture Show will grant buyers from over 45 countries the opportunity to explore the latest furniture trends and network with manufacturers from across the globe under one roof.

The show also introduces Hive Conclave for the first time, which hosts leading players in the furniture industry to shed light on the latest trends and highlight the furniture industry's insights in the region.

Gautam Mulani, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show, said: "We look forward to host the new edition of Hive Furniture Show, and to be able to grow the exhibition each year to cater to the ever-growing needs of consumers across the region. The furniture market in the UAE is dynamic and experiencing growth as a result of higher incomes, population growth, and the UAE being a preferred destination by expats to work and live in."

Manish Bhatia, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show, said: "The furniture market size in the UAE has been growing in the past years, and is expected to generate a AED 14 billion revenue in 2024 at an annual growth rate of 0.67% (CAGR 2024-2029). At Hive, we are geared up to accommodate consumers' needs by providing them with the most premium products and designs by top manufacturers from across the globe. We are confident that Hive Furniture Show will grow further over the coming years to cater to the growing regional demand for quality furniture."

The furniture business in the UAE is one of the major businesses uplifted by the real estate sector. With the increased demand for residential properties, consumers are increasing their spending on home renovations, such as living rooms and kitchens, and are investing in higher-quality furniture products.

With its impressive lineup of exhibitors and innovative additions like the Hive Conclave, this event promises to be an invaluable platform for industry players and furniture enthusiasts alike.