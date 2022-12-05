HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces Sindalah, NEOM's first island development

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, has announced the development of Sindalah, the first luxury island destination in NEOM and one of the most important projects supporting Saudi Arabia's national tourism strategy.

Sindalah, the first luxury island development in NEOM, northwest Saudi Arabia (copyright: NEOM Company)

A main gateway to the Red Sea offering bespoke nautical experiences, Sindalah is expected to start welcoming guests to enjoy its exquisite facilities and exclusive offerings from early 2024. It is anticipated that the development will create 3,500 jobs for the tourism sector and hospitality and leisure services.

Extending over an area of approximately 840,000 square meters, Sindalah, is one of a group of islands that will be developed in NEOM, each according to its unique vision and design.

His Royal Highness said: "This is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realizing its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030. Sindalah will be NEOM's first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, providing a scenic gateway to the Red Sea that will become the region's most exciting and attractive tourism location. It will be a destination where travelers can experience the true beauty of NEOM and Saudi Arabia, above and below the water, making Sindalah the future of luxury travel."

Adding to NEOM's growing tourism offerings, Sindalah will reshape the luxury international yachting calendar offering a new season for visitors and guests to enjoy. It will feature a prestigious 86-berth marina, an ideal destination for accommodating luxury vessels, while offshore buoys will house superyachts. Providing one-of-a-kind nautical experiences, Sindalah will offer 413 ultra-premium hotel rooms, in addition to 333 top-end serviced apartments. A luxe beach club, glamorous yacht club, and 38 unique culinary offerings will provide an incomparable experience in the Red Sea.

With its incredible array of amenities, state-of-the-art marine facilities, strategic location and exceptional natural landscapes, Sindalah is expected to become established as one of the most alluring islands in the Red Sea.

Building on its ability to design new tourism opportunities from the ground up, NEOM is working with world-class leisure and hotel brands to make Sindalah an exclusive and glamorous destination in the Red Sea for the world's yachting community. NEOM is developing the island to be a premium destination surrounded by a stunning and diverse marine environment which has one of the world's most beautiful coral reserves.

Sindalah is also expected to become a popular golfing destination by offering enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a world-class 6,474-yard (5,920 meters) par 70 course. With its 18 tees, the Sindalah golf course will deliver two unique nine-hole experiences.

The announcement of Sindalah affirms the accelerated pace in the development of NEOM towards achieving the ambitious vision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, with the development of its flagship projects such as THE LINE, its designs recently revealed by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince; TROJENA, its global mountain tourism destination that will be the Arabian Gulf's first outdoor skiing retreat; and OXAGON, its reimagined manufacturing and innovation city. All NEOM projects are aligned to redefine the way humanity lives and works in harmony with nature.

