Huasun Recognized at COP30 for Exemplary Corporate Carbon Neutrality Practices, Showcasing How HJT Technology Enables a Greener China

XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Pavilion" program at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) opened in Belém, Brazil, highlighting China's progress in ecological civilization and green modernization. At the event, Huasun Energy was selected for the Exemplary Practices of Chinese Corporate Carbon Neutrality for its 200 MW heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic project in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia.

200 MW Bayannur PV-Grassland-Husbandry Ecological Integration Powered by Huasun HJT

This recognition marks the first time a UN climate conference has systematically presented Chinese enterprises' achievements in advancing carbon neutrality. As one of the first 30 selected companies, Huasun demonstrates China's leadership in renewable innovation, industrial upgrading, and sustainable development.

China's Role in the New Era of Global Climate Governance

COP30, held in the Amazon Basin and marking the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, represents an important moment for nations to enhance their climate commitments. Within this context, the China Pavilion provides insight into China's path toward green modernization—driven by technological innovation and enterprise action. Huasun's selected project showcases this model in practice.

HJT Innovation Supporting Ecological and Energy Transformation

Huasun's 200 MW Forest Farm Desertification Control and PV Integration Project forms part of China's first large-scale wind and solar base rollout. The project integrates clean energy generation with desertification control, contributing to both ecological restoration and the energy transition.

The plant uses Huasun's high-efficiency Himalaya G12 HJT modules, delivering over 730W in mass production with 95% bifaciality and reliable performance under extreme temperatures. A steel-frame dual-glass design improves resistance to sand erosion and enhances durability.

Once operational, the project is expected to produce 323,000 MWh of electricity annually, replace 256,000 tons of standard coal, and cut more than 700,000 tons of CO₂ emissions. It also supports sand stabilization, increased vegetation, and local agricultural income—offering a replicable model for integrated ecological and energy development.

A Chinese Solution with Global Impact

Huasun's participation at COP30 reflects how Chinese new-energy companies are translating national carbon goals into practical results. As a leader in HJT technology, Huasun continues to expand high-efficiency PV applications through sustained R&D and global collaboration, contributing to worldwide progress toward net-zero emissions.

Website: www.huasunsolar.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow "HUASUN HJT" on LinkedIn for more heterojunction updates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831683/COP_30_Pic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393329/Huasun_Logo.jpg