Huawei Launches DC908 Pro Platform, Defining Next-Generation DCI Network

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro, a new platform for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) designed for the intelligent era. This innovative platform ensures the efficient, secure, and stable transmission of data between data centers (DCs), setting a new standard for DCI networks.

As AI continues to proliferate across various service scenarios, the demand for foundation models has intensified, leading to an explosion in data volume. DCs are now operating at the petabyte level, and DCI networks have evolved from single-wavelength 100 Gbit/s to single-wavelength Tbit/s.

In response to the challenges posed by massive data transmission in the intelligent era, Huawei introduces the next-generation DCI platform, the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro. Compared to its predecessor, the DC908 Pro offers higher bandwidth, reliability, and intelligence.

Key features of the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro include:

Higher bandwidth : The DC908 Pro supports single-wavelength 1.2 Tbit/s over distances of up to 240 km, which is three times longer than the industry average. Its single-fiber capacity reaches up to 96 Tbit/s, the largest in the industry, while its C120+L120 integrated ROADM system halves equipment room footprint and power consumption. Furthermore, the single-slot cross-connect capacity of the DC908 Pro is 2.4 Tbit/s, which can be smoothly increased to 3.2 Tbit/s.

: The DC908 Pro supports single-wavelength 1.2 Tbit/s over distances of up to 240 km, which is three times longer than the industry average. Its single-fiber capacity reaches up to 96 Tbit/s, the largest in the industry, while its C120+L120 integrated ROADM system halves equipment room footprint and power consumption. Furthermore, the single-slot cross-connect capacity of the DC908 Pro is 2.4 Tbit/s, which can be smoothly increased to 3.2 Tbit/s. Higher reliability : Addressing the challenge of financial transaction failures caused by link jitter, the DC908 Pro features the groundbreaking Storage-Optical Connection Coordination (SOCC) solution, achieving 99.999% reliability and ensuring service security and continuity.

: Addressing the challenge of financial transaction failures caused by link jitter, the DC908 Pro features the groundbreaking Storage-Optical Connection Coordination (SOCC) solution, achieving 99.999% reliability and ensuring service security and continuity. Higher intelligence: With support for IT-based simplified deployment, NMS-free deployment, and one-click service provisioning, the DC908 Pro eliminates the need for specialized skills. Intelligent fiber management, co-cable detection, and subhealth status detection functions help improve the efficiency of locating fiber faults. In addition, based on the industry's first OTDR transient interruption detection function, the fiber intermittent disconnection/jitter faults can be located in milliseconds, greatly improving the troubleshooting efficiency of cable quality issues.

The Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro won the DCI platform award in the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, as announced by Lightwave, a renowned media outlet in the global optical network field.

