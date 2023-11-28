Huawei Launches Innovative Smart Airport Solutions for International Markets at Airport Innovates, Oman

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first Airports Innovate Exhibition, which takes place from November 20 to 22 in Muscat, Oman, Huawei launched a series of brand-new smart airport solutions for international markets, including the Fully Connected fiber Network Solution and Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing Solution. These innovative scenario-based solutions will serve its customers all over the world.

Huawei also showcased its Airport Cloud and panoramic smart airport solutions. As the cornerstone of airports' intelligent and digital transformation, they provide advanced smart services for airports.

"Airports of the future will be expected to deliver ultra reliable connectivity in all areas, providing a seamless travel experience for passengers. This places higher demands on airport networks which Huawei's systems can support," said Nelson Huang, Vice President of Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU.

The Fully Connected fiber Network has many key advantages such as the reliable bearer, providing reliable transmission and the stable running of airport services. The network delivers wireless office and production with seamless network access anytime and anywhere, requires 60% fewer wired information points, makes video conferences smooth, and improves collaboration efficiency by 30%.

The simplified two-layer architecture of the Fully Connected fiber Network delivers higher reliability, and the network management system facilitates rapid service planning, improves intelligent O&M efficiency. 85% of faults are self-healing and 95% of faults can be analyzed using big data, improving O&M efficiency by 68%.

The network has 10 times higher bandwidth, and greatly reduces power consumption per Gbit/s traffic. Its construction is simple, with one network for multiple services, reducing overall electricity consumption by 30% on average.

The Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing Solution, can accurately identify vibrations caused by wind and rain. It comprehensively detects perimeter intrusions in all weathers and covers long distances, ensuring zero missed alarms and reducing the number of false alarms to no more than one per kilometer each day. All these features will contribute to higher intelligent protection levels, all-round airport operational security, and improved staff experience.

Moussa Huang, director of international market development of Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU said, "The future airport cloud must be secure, reliable, and intelligent while supporting smooth evolution. Huawei Airport Cloud ensures active-active and reliable production services and facilitates rapid development of airport services through cloud-network-security integration."

