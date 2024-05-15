Huawei's Net Master Revolutionizes Intelligent Network Management, Boosting Carrier B2B Services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Huawei Tech Carnival & Partner Summit 2024 for the Middle East and Central Asia region, Wang Hui, President of NCE Data Communication Domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech at the carrier B2B session. He highlighted how Huawei has consistently innovated and upgraded its network management services through Net Master, a network large model application, thereby injecting new impetus into the growth of carriers' B2B services.

Wang Hui, President of NCE Data Communication Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line

The digital transformation of various industries is driving innovations in network construction and maintenance. To meet the pressing transformation needs of numerous small and medium-sized enterprises, carriers must provide integrated cloud-network-security solutions for businesses, and transition traditional private lines to a modernized management framework that meets the increasingly diverse demands of enterprises.

Huawei's iMaster NCE platform empowers carriers to efficiently manage their B2B services so that they can expand their business scope from wide area networks (WANs) to local area networks (LANs) that leverage their existing communication infrastructure. This platform not only boosts sales opportunities for managed services but also provides more precise and efficient solutions for enterprise digital transformations.

At the event, Huawei released its upgraded carrier network management service platform with AI-powered intelligence capabilities: the iMaster NCE network digital map and Net Master. These innovations will drive a comprehensive "3E" revolution: experience assurance, expansion of services, and efficiency improvement.

In terms of experience assurance, Huawei's network digital map offers multi-dimensional insights into applications and terminals, ensuring seamless audio and video experiences across campuses. Meanwhile, Net Master's Copilot network expertise provides real-time awareness and optimization of network performance so that users always receive the best possible network services.

As for expansion of services, the proliferation of wireless campus networks has led to a surge in campus network devices, making energy consumption a top concern for customers. Huawei's network digital map leverages grid-based management to accurately monitor and forecast network-level energy consumption. Additionally, it uses an exclusive tidal traffic prediction algorithm to automatically recommend energy-saving time slots. This enhances campus energy efficiency and reduces energy consumption, as well as enabling carriers to offer customized business packages for enterprises.

Regarding efficiency improvement, Net Master, trained on Huawei Pangu Models, boasts a vast corpus of over 50 billion entries related to data communication and possesses robust semantic understanding capabilities. For instance, the MSP partner AuteWiFi in China saw significant benefits after adopting Net Master: the self-resolution rate of network issues increased from 30% to 80%, average fault resolution time decreased from two hours to just one minute, and O&M efficiency improved by dozens of times.

Going forward, Huawei will continue to innovate and enhance the capabilities of its intelligent network management platform, collaborating with carriers to write a new chapter in intelligent network management services and drive new growth in B2B services.

