Huge Outbound Market, Hong Kong ITE2024 draws Quality Visitors

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Hong Kong 2024 - 38th ITE (Leisure) & the 19TH ITE MICE, which strongly supported by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism of China, will be held from 13 to 16 June 2024 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Targeting full recovery, ITE 2024 will use 5 halls of Hall 1A to 1E of HKCEC, with first two days only for local and regional trade while last two days for quality Free Independent Travelers (FIT). Used 4 halls, ITE 2023 already recovered to 80% pre-pandemic level.

ITE2023 drew 500 exhibitors with 90% from abroad; 6000 buyers and trade visitors with 1500 from outside and overseas; and 56000 public visitors. With 150 booths, China staged the largest pavilion and sent 1000 buyers and trade visitors which one-third of normal year.

Outbound growing! In 2023, Hong Kong residents made a total of 72.2 million departures, back to 76.8% of pre-pandemic 2019, air-tickets sales from January to November reached HK$16.5 billion (+163.9%)

In Hong Kong, a November survey collected 4874 replies found 72% respondent plan traveling abroad in the coming 6 months; travel agents during Christmas staged 1400 outbound tour groups while northern Europe among the popular destinations.

Quality Market! A recent Asia Pacific survey with over 3500 replies found Hong Kong skiers spend, on average, EUR588 per day per person in skiing holiday, which the highest in the region. From Hurun Report, China has 2.11 million families with net worth of or above RMB 10 million with over 10% lived in Hong Kong which has 0.54% China's population.

Premium FIT in ITE! Survey of ITE2023 public visitors with over 2000 replies found over 80% prefer traveling in FIT; 68% to increase travel budget and 39% to take 3 or more outbound holidays in coming year.

ITE2024 offers B2B and B2C programs each with optional and free services including assistance to hold trade or public seminar, pre-show and onsite publicity; and exhibitor can enjoy 10% discount for paying before end February.

Also, themes of Sustainable/Eco, Ice/Snow and Youth Tourism, MICE, Greater Bay Area etc. will be promoted through trade forum, seminar, education corner and social media campaigns etc.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., the annual ITE has Hong Kong Tourism Board and Macao Government Tourism Office etc. as Supporters. Detail: www.itehk.com ; Inquiry: WhatsApp: +852 69361271.

