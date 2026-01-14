HYXiPOWER Debuts at WFES 2026 with Intelligent Energy Storage Solutions

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXiPOWER is making its debut at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, showcasing its latest photovoltaic and energy storage innovations. Exhibiting at Booth 7340, the company presents a comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions tailored to the Middle East market.

Held at a pivotal moment in the UAE's energy transition, WFES 2026 brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology innovators to accelerate the global shift toward clean energy. HYXiPOWER's participation underscores its commitment to supporting the UAE Energy Roadmap, delivering solutions designed for high-temperature environments, grid resilience, and diversified energy consumption scenarios.

At WFES 2026, HYXiPOWER demonstrates how intelligent energy storage can support the full spectrum of energy applications — from residential to commercial and industrial to utility-scale use cases. By integrating advanced equipment with smart energy platform, HYXiPOWER enables intelligent management, real-time monitoring, and optimized performance under complex grid conditions.

In the residential segment, HYXiPOWER highlights its High Voltage Battery 2.0 and High Voltage Battery 3.0, designed to deliver reliable and flexible energy storage for modern households. Built with A+ grade cells meeting automotive-grade standards, both generations are rated IP65, emphasizing long cycle life, high efficiency, and robust safety features, while offering modular scalability to meet diverse household energy needs. Combined with intelligent BMS and AI-powered cloud management, these systems allow homeowners to maximize solar self-consumption and enhance energy independence.

For C&I users, HYXiPOWER presents its air-cooled energy storage system with 215 kWh capacity. Equipped with smart EMS, DC-coupled system, STS 20ms switching, and 4-level fire protection system, the ESS helps businesses optimize energy costs and ensure power continuity. Pre-tested and pre-commissioned at the factory, the system is delivered ready for operation, enabling fast, plug-and-play deployment on site.

"HYXiPOWER's debut at WFES marks a significant milestone in our international expansion," said Derry Lei, Middle East Country Manager at HYXiPOWER. "By combining advanced technologies with strong local service capabilities, we aim to deliver a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready energy solutions tailored to the region."

About HYXiPOWER

HYXiPOWER is a high-tech company specializing in smart solar and energy storage systems, integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Its portfolio covers solar inverters, residential & C&I storage systems, and intelligent energy management platforms. The company operates 12 technical service centers across six continents.

For more information, please visit www.hyxipower.com/ar, or contact [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861426/HYXiPOWER_image_ID_ba085893a291.jpg