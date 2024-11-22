IN2MF 2024 sets world record with 1,550 designers' fashion attires of 208 Indonesian brands and 10 international designers.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MF) 2024 has set a new world record for the Wastra-Based Modest Fashion Festival celebrating the Most Collections, with 1,550 fashion attires of 208 Indonesian brands and 10 international designers' works. This achievement was officially recognized by Indonesian Record Museum (MURI) during the event, held from October 30th to November 3rd, 2024, at Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta.

Organized by Bank of Indonesia, the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), IN2MF 2024 was one of the highlights of Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF), 2024. The festival aimed to integrate Indonesia's modest fashion ecosystem and promote a sustainable, resilient sharia economy.

Carrying the theme "Elevating Sustainable Modest Fashion to The Global Stage", IN2MF 2024 emphasized sustainability, innovation, and inspired by the use of traditional Indonesian textiles. The event showcased batik, songket, ikat, ATBM weaving, and eco-friendly materials celebrating Indonesia's rich cultural heritage. In addition to 208 Indonesian designers, the festival also featured 10 international designers from Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, India, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, the UAE, and Jordan, underscoring the global appeal of modest fashion.

A major highlight of the event was the Business Matching Traditional Textiles program, which connected designers with artisans, fostering collaboration and creating new business opportunities. Additionally, a series of seminars and Focus Discussion Groups (FGDs) explored important themes in modest fashion, including innovation, sustainability, trend forecasting, and the challenges in modest fashion business. These initiatives were designed to further strengthen the industry and promote growth through meet, knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

In terms of business impact, IN2MF 2024 proved successful, with total commitments, sales, and financing reaching 72.9 billion Rupiah. This includes business matching and collaborations with key partners. When factoring in global initiatives in markets such as Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, and Paris leading up to the festival, the total value generated reached to 258.7 billion Rupiah.

This year's, 2024 IN2MF not only highlighted Indonesia's leadership in sustainable modest fashion but also celebrated the dynamic intersection of tradition, innovation, and business; the World Record achievement further cements Indonesia's position as a global hub for the modest fashion industry.

About IN2MF

The Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MF) is an annual event dedicated to promoting modest fashion globally, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and traditional textiles. The festival brings together designers, artisans, and industry leaders to foster growth within the modest fashion sector.

