Infinix NOTE 60 Series Debuts in Saudi Arabia, with NOTE 60 Ultra Winning Praise from H.R.H. Prince Sultan

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix's landmark flagship smartphone, the NOTE 60 Ultra, has made a powerful impression since its Saudi Arabia launch in early May 2026 — most recently earning firsthand recognition from H.R.H. Prince Sultan Bin Mansour Al Saud, Chairman and CEO of Saudi Arabia's First Travel Group.

H.R.H. Prince Sultan experiences the Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra at TRANSSION's global headquarters Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra and NOTE 60 Pro receive globally recognized design awards Infinix Saudi Arabia team hosts World Cup watch parties for local fans

During a visit to TRANSSION's global headquarters in Shenzhen on May 30, Prince Sultan and his delegation experienced the NOTE 60 Ultra on-site. Prince Sultan praised the device's distinctive design language, premium craftsmanship, and flagship-level performance, recognizing its strong competitiveness within the high-end smartphone segment.

A New Benchmark for the Premium Segment

First unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, the NOTE 60 Ultra represents Infinix's most ambitious step yet into the premium smartphone tier. Co-developed with Italian automotive and design legend Pininfarina, the device is shaped by an emotion-led aesthetic inspired by the language of supercars — a bold design statement that signals Infinix's intent to compete on both craftsmanship and capability.

Beneath its striking exterior lies a fully realized flagship experience. A professional-grade 200MP ultra-high-definition imaging system, immersive audio precision-tuned by SOUND BY JBL, and integrated multi-country satellite communication connectivity come together to redefine what is expected in this segment. Most notably, NOTE 60 Ultra is the first smartphone to introduce dual-way satellite calling with expansive global coverage — enabling two-way messaging and voice calls entirely beyond traditional terrestrial networks. Whether navigating remote terrain or facing large-scale network disruptions, NOTE 60 Ultra is built to accompany users wherever ambition takes them.

The device has been recognized by the world's most respected design institutions: the Red Dot Award 2026, iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, and Golden A'Design Award 2026 — a triple recognition that affirms Infinix's evolution toward emotion-led aesthetics and premium craftsmanship.

Flagship-Level Experience, Built for Everyday Excellence

Complementing the Ultra's landmark positioning, the NOTE 60 Pro brings flagship-tier performance to a wider audience. Built on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G platform — a first for Infinix — the Pro delivers exceptional responsiveness and seamless multitasking for the demands of daily life.

Where the Ultra pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do, the Pro refines what a smartphone should feel like. Its avant-garde Active Matrix Display remains invisible when inactive, transforming on demand into a dynamic interface for personalized notifications, intelligent interactions, and on-screen entertainment. Combined with a 144Hz 1.5K Ultra HDR Cinematic Display and JBL-tuned immersive audio, the NOTE 60 Pro sets a new standard for flagship-level multimedia within its class — and has earned the MUSE Design Awards 2026 Platinum in recognition.

Together, the NOTE 60 Series marks a defining chapter in Infinix's journey toward the premium segment: design awards on one side, real-world performance on the other.

Building on Strong Saudi Market Foundations

The NOTE 60 Series launch builds on Infinix's firmly established presence in Saudi Arabia. The brand has consistently maintained a position among the leading smartphone brands in the market, with continued positive growth momentum.

In 2025, Infinix's share of voice (SOV) in Saudi Arabia grew 25% year-on-year, while its social media channels on TikTok and Instagram achieved industry-leading reach and engagement — among the largest follower bases in the sector.

Most recently, during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Infinix brought that same energy to the streets of Saudi Arabia, hosting a series of fan watch parties across the Kingdom in support of the national team. As fans gathered to cheer on the Green Falcons, the events came alive with high-energy entertainment, including a football shooting mini-game that drew enthusiastic crowds at every stop. The watch parties struck a chord with local audiences, reflecting Infinix's broader commitment to showing up where Saudi consumers are — not only through products, but through shared moments of national pride.

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 ambitions—accelerating digital transformation, nurturing a vibrant technology ecosystem, and empowering a new generation of connected consumers — Infinix remains committed to being a meaningful part of that journey. Through sustained investment in product innovation, AI-driven experiences, and locally grounded operations, the brand aims to deliver technology that grows with the market and stays relevant to the people within it.

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