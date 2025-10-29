Insight Partners to Invest in Saudi Venture Firm 3Ventures Group to Accelerate the Growth of Saudi Arabia's Technology Ecosystem

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Ventures and global software investor Insight Partners today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen Saudi Arabia's emerging innovation economy and accelerate the development of high-growth, AI-led technology ventures across the region.

The collaboration brings together 3Ventures' deep understanding of the Saudi and MENA innovation landscape with Insight Partners' three decades of industry leading global investment and operational expertise. Together, the organizations aim to contribute to the Kingdom's broader transformation agenda by supporting the growth of a sustainable, founder-driven technology ecosystem.

The partnership will focus on defining and implementing a comprehensive venture strategy including investment priorities, sector focus, and operational design. In its early phase, Insight and 3Ventures will work closely to establish the playbook for building, funding, and scaling AI-centric startups aligned with key growth sectors such as digital health, fintech, smart infrastructure, logistics, and industrial transformation.

As the platform matures, both organizations will shift toward a strategic and long-term partnership model, designed to empower 3Ventures to lead venture creation and ecosystem development within the Kingdom.

"The partnership represents a strategic alignment of expertise and intent and reflects both 3Ventures and Insight's shared conviction in the future of Saudi Arabia's innovation economy and our mutual belief that collaboration between local and global venture leaders is essential to scale new ecosystems sustainably," Deven Parekh, Insight Partners Managing Director, said. "This collaboration allows us to combine our global scale-up experience with 3Ventures' on-the-ground insight and execution capability so that together, we can build the builders of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region."

Through this initiative, the two organizations aim to bring world-class venture design, investment discipline, and operational know-how to Saudi Arabia, helping accelerate the country's journey toward becoming a global technology hub.

"This partnership is about more than capital," Ziad Musallam, CEO of 3Ventures, said. "It's about building the foundations of a lasting innovation economy. Together, we are designing a model that empowers Saudi founders, attracts global investors, and establishes the Kingdom as a leader in AI-driven technology creation."

Over time, the initiative will serve as a catalyst for innovation across Saudi Arabia's private and public sectors, equipping entrepreneurs, corporates, and investors with the tools to scale world-class ventures from within the Kingdom.

The partnership and investment was supported by HDVentures as business counsel and Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal counsel.

About 3Ventures

3Ventures is a Saudi-headquartered Venture & Innovation House focused on building, funding, and scaling technology ventures across the Kingdom. With three core business lines — 3Ventures Fund, 3Ventures Studios, and 3Ventures Innovation — the Group partners with corporates, government entities, and global technology companies to design and implement innovation strategies, build ventures from scratch, and nurture founder ecosystems.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Headquartered in New York City, Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359770/Insight_Venture_Management__Logo.jpg