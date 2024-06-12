Inspur develop iOTP and IDVP

JINAN, China, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The development cycle for IoT software is long, the costs are high, and products are not reusable, leading to repeated development efforts. "To do a good job, one must first sharpen one's tools".

Additionally, the industry faces significant challenges with the attrition of research and development personnel. In response to these critical issues within the IoT sector, Inspur Software Technology (IST) has leveraged its extensive experience to develop the Inspur IoT Platform (iOTP) and Inspur Data Visualization Platform (IDVP). The platform features capabilities including access to over 30 types of multi-source data, interactive exploratory analysis, support for over 30 chart types, and multiple analysis component page services orchestration. Integrated with an intelligent visual designer, the platform allows users to simply drag and drop and configure to create rich visual analytics reports and large-screen displays.

Serving as a crucial enabling foundation, the iOTP connects various types of sensory terminals, collecting and monitoring diverse sensory data in real time. It acts as a bridge connecting the IoT ecosystem with business platforms across various industries.

Furthermore, choosing an effective data visualization tool not only enhances the efficiency of data analysis but also significantly improves the comprehensive management capabilities of enterprises and government agencies, reduces management costs, and enhances work efficiency, achieving refined management, scientific decision-making, and efficient services.

The Inspur Data Visualization Platform (IDVP) is an intelligent data analysis solution specifically designed by Inspur Software Technology (IST) for the government sector. It integrates data access, data modeling and processing, and visual data analysis presentation into one cohesive platform, dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by government departments in data processing and analysis.

The platform efficiently integrates various heterogeneous data sources and performs in-depth analysis of massive data across multiple dimensions, levels, and granularities. This provides robust support for government decision-making and drives the digital transformation of the government sector.

For tasks that frequently require customized data analysis reports and templates, the IDVP platform offers an extensive array of data analysis tools and templates to meet the needs of different departments and projects. Users can flexibly customize these tools and templates according to their specific requirements, enabling the rapid generation of reports and views that meet their criteria.