ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners, one of the leading and fastest-growing strategic reputation advisory firms in the MENA region, is opening a new office in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from which it plans to further expand into the exciting Abu Dhabi market. Instinctif Partners has more than 12 years of experience in the Middle East and North Africa, with a team of over 60 consultants across Dubai and Riyadh. Instinctif Partners is renowned for supporting some of the most influential private and public sector clients with reputation management, IPO communications, investor relations, corporate reporting, ESG and sustainability, and public affairs.

Instinctif Partners opens Abu Dhabi office, continuing its expansion in the MENA region

"We are honoured to have advised clients in the region for over a decade from our local offices in Dubai and Riyadh, and now look forward to building on this success with our newly launched Abu Dhabi office. We're looking forward to working even more closely with government clients and corporates, listed across all UAE exchanges," said Samantha Bartel, MENA CEO at Instinctif Partners.

"I am delighted to expand our capabilities in the MENA region with the opening of a third regional office in Abu Dhabi," said Julian Walker, Group CEO at Instinctif Partners. "Our Abu Dhabi office will enable us to support clients seamlessly across several sectors and industries in the capital through exceptional client service, deepening our footprint in this dynamic region. This commitment to meeting our clients where they are, is reflected in the quality of our work and caliber of our team."

Jim Donaldson, Non-Executive Chair at Instinctif Partners, further emphasized: "Abu Dhabi is of strategic importance to our growth in the Middle East. Our new office will strengthen our in-market capabilities, adding depth to the insights we provide our clients. Instinctif Partners' growth is tied to the success of our clients, which is why we take a client-first approach globally."

Late last year, Instinctif Partners launched its MENA Public Policy practice, to act as a bridge between the public and private sectors and advise governments on their ambitious development agendas.

"This latest strategic phase of our growth ambition for the region has been long in the planning," adds Bartel. "Fresh from our winning Large Consultancy of the Year at the PRCA MENA Awards 2024, we are reinforcing our sustained impact and commitment to excellence."

About Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners (www.instinctif.com) is an EMEA communications consultancy and strategic reputation advisor, partnering with clients to navigate change, mitigate risk and build value through communications that influence and engage the right audiences in the right way.

Headquartered in London, Instinctif operates across Europe, Africa and the Middle East through its wholly owned network of offices and globally through its affiliate network.

