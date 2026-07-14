IntelexVision rebrands to Eluviant and unveils its Aurora Flow AI model that understands motion in surveillance

The video intelligence company is marking its new chapter with the release of Aurora Flow, an enterprise-scale AI model that understands complex actions and behaviours in CCTV footage

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eluviant, formerly IntelexVision, today steps forward with a new name and brand identity that reflects both the rapid evolution of video intelligence in the age of AI and the company's ambition to push the boundaries of what's possible in computer vision for video surveillance.

Founded in 2017, Eluviant has spent nearly a decade proving that existing surveillance infrastructure can be so much more than a security measure. Today, organisations across every sector are recognising the untapped operational value sitting within their existing camera networks, driving a growing market for enterprise-scale video intelligence which is expected to be worth $30bn by the end of the 2020s.

The rebrand is accompanied by the launch of Aurora Flow, a frontier 'video understanding' model built for live, enterprise-scale surveillance. The new solution has already been deployed in live environments, and is capable of running fully air-gapped, across multiple cameras and in near real-time.

Aurora Flow extends Eluviant's existing platform that has been proven in production for years: an unsupervised self-learning engine that flags genuinely unforeseen events and a visual language model (Aurora) that has sat inside the live alerting decision for the past 18 months.

Rafik Lamri, Regional Director, META at Eluviant, said: "We believe Aurora Flow is a frontier AI model in surveillance and a step change in what video intelligence can deliver, moving beyond detection and into genuine understanding of behaviours and actions in complex real-world environments. It addresses a challenge that traditional video analytics has struggled to solve efficiently: the ability to understand what is happening when a single still frame is not enough. Things like fighting, climbing and theft have typically required human eyes to detect them accurately - now we can help operators gain a clearer picture of what needs their urgent attention by putting AI into the alert decision."

By recognising movement patterns and contextualising behavioural sequences as they unfold, Aurora Flow unlocks use cases that were previously out of reach for organisations operating in the world's most secure and sensitive environments. Equipment tampering, unsafe climbing in dangerous environments, and dangerous driving are just a few of the behaviours that can be more accurately identified as they happen using AI video understanding.

Eluviant's technology is trusted across a range of demanding operational environments, from retail and critical infrastructure to smart cities. Whether supporting loss prevention, anomaly detection or rapid incident response, its solutions are built to meet the needs of organisations that require reliable, scalable AI across complex, multi-camera environments.

Eluviant works with enterprise customers representing some of the largest organisations in their sectors, and more than 60 technology and commercial partners. With over 250 deployments across five continents, Eluviant customers include Airbus, DP World, Prosegur and Vodafone. For more information, visit eluviant.com.

Contact:

Aimen Chouchane

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

+44 7835 900201