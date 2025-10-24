Iovate Brings the MuscleTech® brand to the 2025 Dubai Muscle Show - Showcasing Innovation, Performance, and Global Leadership in Sports Nutrition

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. ("Iovate") today announced its flagship sports nutrition brand, MuscleTech®, will be showcasing its cutting-edge line of performance supplements at the Dubai Muscle Show, the Middle East's leading fitness and bodybuilding event, taking place from October 24–26, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Building on the momentum of the recent appearance of the MuscleTech® brand at Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas, the brand arrives in Dubai to connect with a rapidly growing global fitness community and highlight the science and innovation driving its success. MuscleTech® products will be featured prominently with partner Megastar, a key player in the region's sports nutrition industry.

"Dubai Muscle Show is one of the most exciting fitness events in the world, and we're proud to be back with our partners in the region to showcase the very best of MuscleTech products," said Nick Rini, Chief Commercial Officer at Iovate Health Sciences. "Our commitment to transparency, quality, and performance is what sets us apart – and that's reflected in everything we do, from our cutting-edge formulas to our recent recognition by Consumer Reports as the only protein powder with no detectable lead among all brands tested."

Throughout the three-day event, attendees will experience live product demos, meet MuscleTech® athletes Blessing Awodibu ("The Boogieman") and Yunus Akbulut, and sample the latest innovations including Nitro-Tech® Whey Gold Limited-Edition Banana Cream, EAA, and Creatine Chews. There is also an opportunity to participate in exclusive giveaways, social media activations, and daily highlight videos capturing the energy and excitement of the show.

This year's appearance at the Dubai Muscle Show reinforces Iovate's growing footprint across the Middle East and North Africa, where demand for high-quality, science-backed sports nutrition continues to surge. Iovate is proud to fuel this movement with innovative MuscleTech® formulas built to support every athlete's pursuit of peak performance.

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With category leading brands like MuscleTech®, Six Star®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide.

