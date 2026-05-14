Iran War Oil Shock Reshapes MENA Trading Conditions as CFD Broker Mitrade Releases Trumponomics Ebook

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Gulf tensions escalating amid of the Iran war, CFD broker Mitrade today released "Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026" for traders watching geopolitics shape markets. This comes amid Brent's surge following the Hormuz disruption, with Saudi Aramco rerouting crude to sustain exports while shipping lanes remain constrained.

Bloomberg analysis suggests Hormuz handles a fifth of global oil and gas and a significant share of fertiliser exports — disruption that flows from energy into agriculture. Trump's tariff regime and Fed rate signals have deepened the strain on Gulf economies pegged to the dollar, per The National. For MENA traders, oil, gas, agricultural commodities and forex pairs seem to be responding to regional events and Washington headlines simultaneously.

For MENA, the regional war and US policy now converge on the same screens. Mitrade's new ebook walks through the chain — from past Trump policies to the Hormuz cascade, the trader behaviour that amplifies shocks, and how CFDs are relevant in volatile cycles.

"MENA sits at the intersection of major export routes. When Hormuz is disrupted, it isn't just oil — Europe's gas, Asia's fuel and fertiliser supply all reprice. Traders here see the turbulence first, then watch it travel before global headlines catch up. Through past events, the ebook helps traders read this uncertainty as it unfolds," said Kevin Lai, VP at Mitrade Group.

"Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026" is available today as a free resource, part of Mitrade's effort to support informed trading.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 7M+ traders to 970+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement, and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

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