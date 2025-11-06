Jereh Highlights AI-Driven Energy Solutions and Deepens Localization in the Middle East at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh Group made a strong statement at ADIPEC2025, showcasing its latest intelligent and low-carbon technologies while reinforcing its long-term commitment to localized development in the Middle East. With the theme "Powering Energy That Thinks," Jereh's exhibition demonstrated how artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven systems are shaping the next generation of oilfield operations and sustainable energy solutions.

Throughout the event, Jereh's interactive booth drew significant attention from global and regional energy leaders for its AI-enabled technologies and integrated solutions. Among the highlights was the AI•R FRAC intelligent fracturing system, which utilizes patented multi-power drive technology to switch seamlessly between diesel, electric, and turbine power sources. This innovation enhances operational stability and energy efficiency while significantly reducing emissions. Jereh also unveiled its latest intelligent coiled tubing unit and InEscort autonomous inspection robot, both designed to improve safety, automation, and field productivity in challenging environments.

Reflecting its strong commitment to the region, Jereh announced a landmark cooperation agreement with ADNOC Drilling during ADIPEC on November 3. The agreement focuses on the localized manufacturing of high-end energy equipment, joint technology development, and global market expansion. This milestone represents a deepening of the long-standing partnership between Jereh and ADNOC and marks an important step in China UAE industrial collaboration in the energy sector. The cooperation is expected to strengthen both companies' competitiveness and drive innovation in intelligent oilfield solutions globally.

Jereh's growing presence in the Middle East is underpinned by significant investments in local infrastructure. The Jereh Middle East Manufacturing Base, which will combine manufacturing, logistics, procurement, and technical services, will enhance the company's localization capabilities and operational efficiency.

ADIPEC 2025 underscores the accelerating convergence of intelligence and sustainability in the global energy industry. Jereh's goal is to empower the Middle East and global markets with smart, reliable, and low-carbon solutions that create real impact for our partners and the planet.

