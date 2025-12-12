JETOUR Kicks Off "Middle East Hybrid Night" in Oman, Debuts Three New Models Led by G700

BIDIYAH, Oman, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR launched three hybrid models—the G700, T2 i-DM, and T1 i-DM—during the vibrant Bidiyah Festival, one of Oman's most iconic outdoor and motorsport events.

As the winner of Oman's "Most Trusted Brand Award 2024," JETOUR has delivered remarkable performance in the local market, ranking third overall among all brands and first in the light off-road SUV segment. The JETOUR HYBRID EVENT took place during the lively Bidiyah Festival—one of Oman's most iconic outdoor celebrations. This setting provided the perfect platform to blend JETOUR's distinctive "Travel+" brand philosophy with the adventure of desert exploration. Through challenging competitions and rich cultural experiences, the event brought to life the theme of "Powering New Journey."

Under the starry desert sky, JETOUR introduced the G700. Built on the new GAIA architecture and powered by the i-DM Off-road system, it delivers a combined output of 665 kW. Engineered for extreme road conditions, the G700 features intelligent 3 differentials locks, an internal high-strength frame, and IP68-rated waterproofing to ensure excellent performance across sand, heat, and water crossings. The all-new XWD smart 4WD system and automatic cross-axle mode further enhance capability on complex terrains. Besides, the G700 elevates long-distance comfort. It boasts four synchronized displays, NAPPA leather cloud-comfort seats featuring an eight-point massage system, and a Lexicon audio system that creates an immersive travel experience.

Joining the lineup, the T2 i-DM and T1 i-DM bring lightweight efficiency, extended range, and advanced hybrid performance to every journey. Whether it's a family road trips, daily commute, or a weekend off-road adventure, these models adapt seamlessly. True to JETOUR's DNA, they combine proven safety, comfort, and intelligent features into practical yet premium new-energy mobility solutions.

The JETOUR HYBRID EVENT marks a key step in the brand's regional new-energy strategy. With the introduction of a full hybrid portfolio, JETOUR will deepen its commitment to the Middle East market. By staying true to its "Travel+" philosophy and leveraging cutting-edge hybrid technology and intelligent systems, the brand is poised to enhance comfort for users in all travel scenarios.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844411/image_5011064_47225164.jpg