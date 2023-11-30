In a series of new initiatives, the Dubai-based PR agency moves to ensure it is making a positive impact on wider society

Katch and Blurred - a UK-based sustainability, management and communications consultancy, with deep expertise in climate and biodiversity issues - have formed a strategic partnership to help companies in the Middle East create more impact and share that impact through powerful storytelling

Katch previously worked on some exciting sustainability campaigns including with such esteemed clients as Rove Hotels, Address Hotels & Resorts, The H Dubai, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, and more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katch International, a PR agency that has done things its own way since its creation in 2011, is proud to launch its new department focused on sustainability and responsible operations. Katch cares about its impact on wider society and this new development highlights the company's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, along with giving back to the community and the planet. Through some innovative initiatives, workshops, programs, and strategic partnerships, Katch aims to inspire positive change and make a lasting impact.

Katch International Launches Dedicated Department Focused on Sustainability and Brand Strategy in Partnership with Blurred

Katch has a history of doing good in society, working with an array of clients on groundbreaking campaigns over its 13-year history. Noteworthy campaigns include Rove Hotels introduction of Winnow technology to reduce food waste by 40% and its efforts to plant 28,000 trees leading up to COP28, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island's zero waste dinner titled "Looped In", The H Dubai's receiving of The Green Key Certification for its sustainability efforts, Address Hotels & Resorts multiple sustainability initiatives like utilising recyclable amenities and reducing plastic use, and Gree's launch of their net zero, solar-powered appliances, amongst others.

The UAE has a long history of being at the forefront of climate action and this new philosophy embodies the same ideals, as Katch showcases its dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices. The UAE's hosting of COP28 further demonstrates the country's focus on sustainability and it is an opportunity for the government and companies to collaborate to establish new zero-carbon emissions in diverse sectors.

Katch's Partnership with Blurred: Pioneering Sustainable Change

In a significant step towards fulfilling their goals, Katch has strategically partnered with Blurred, a UK-based firm that blurs the lines between sustainability, management and communications consultancy, which already operates across the UK, Europe, and the United States. Blurred has a unique ability to help clients create lasting impact for their business, their customers, and the world at large. Their services include world-class communications, consultancy, and creative solutions.

Through this partnership, Katch will offer clients a range of services designed to address critical environmental issues by helping clients evaluate strategies, policies, and actions to create greater impact. Once that impact is delivered, they will reshape the client narrative, and communicate a company story that breaks through to customers, employees, and stakeholders. Katch and Blurred have come together to help clients take action on climate and biodiversity risk and then communicate their positive impact to the world.

Blurred is driven by a profound purpose: to deliver work with depth that drives impact for their clients, people, and the planet. Their approach is grounded in sustainable principles, aiming to reduce negative impacts while maximising positive contributions. Blurred's values include a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which align perfectly with Katch's ethos.

Georgie Woollams, Founder and CEO of Katch International, commented on the partnership, "We are seeing more that the UAE and wider GCC region is at the forefront of sustainability efforts. When we met Blurred, we were very encouraged by their ethos and reputation, along with the award-winning communication strategies they have achieved. With Katch's Middle East expertise and past work in sustainability, alongside Blurred's new approach and vision, we are very excited about this strategic partnership and the sustainability journey we have embarked on."

Nik Govier, CEO + Founder at Blurred commented on the partnership, "The Middle East region is acutely exposed to risks associated with climate change (such as extreme heat and increasing water stress) and a wide range of biodiversity issues. We're delighted to be partnering with Katch to work collectively to support businesses in the region in terms of dealing with these increased threats, but also the opportunity for betterment. Katch has unrivalled local market expertise and a proven track record in creative and communications that delivers real impact. We can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Katch's Commitment to Sustainability and Community

In-house, Katch has already implemented a comprehensive sustainability strategy, including eliminating single use paper and plastics, along with several new improvement initiatives. Katch has also recently taken steps to engage in corporate social responsibility activities, uniting their team in a shared mission to care for one another and the broader community.

For further information about Katch, please visit www.katchinternational.com and to find out more about Blurred visit www.blurred.global.

About Katch International:



Katch International is a communications agency that has been doing things its own way since 2011, with offices in both London and Dubai. The agency's expertise includes Public Relations, Branding and Design, Social Media, Brand Consultancy, and Global Comms. Since its inception, the multi-faceted agency has worked across a multitude of fields ranging from hospitality and F&B to live events and real estate.

Having been in operation for over 13 years, Katch has had the chance to work with some of the biggest brands on the market including the likes of Rixos Hotels, Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Live Nation Middle East, Rove Hotels, Alpago Properties, Berkeley Group, Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), wagamama, Atlantis The Royal, Atlantis The Palm, and many others. They have created some of the most groundbreaking campaigns in the Middle East and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of PR and communications.

Website: www.katchinternational.com

LinkedIn: Katch International

Instagram: @wearekatch

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +971 4 243 8577/+44 20 8895 6383

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288821/Katch_International.jpg