Kavalan Breaks Into Bahrain Market With Premium Distributor Gulf Brands International

Award-winning Taiwanese single malt whisky enters a high-value premium market through leading regional distributor

TAIPEI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery, one of the world's most celebrated whisky distilleries, has announced its expansion into Bahrain with the appointment of Gulf Brands International (GBI) as its official distributor in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Kavalan further strengthens its Middle East footprint with its debut in Bahrain.

Kavalan Distillery Select No.1, expressing the tropical fruit notes and signature style created by Kavalan’s subtropical maturation in Taiwan.

Renowned for its craftsmanship, extensive cask portfolio and subtropical maturation, Kavalan will be introduced to the Bahrain market through GBI's extensive multi-channel platform, spanning premium retail, select on-trade venues, e-commerce and duty free channels.

King Car Chairman Mr. YT Lee said GBI's objective was to establish Kavalan as a leading premium Asian single malt whisky in Bahrain.

"This is Kavalan's first market expansion in 2026. It's a very exciting start to the year and we're very pleased to be working with one of Bahrain's leading premium beverage distributors, GBI. As with all Kavalan business development we'll focus, together, on telling the Kavalan story and raising awareness of our brand to whisky lovers within the country."

The strategy will prioritise selective distribution, premium positioning and activation through curated retail experiences, targeted on trade listings and consumer-led storytelling.

GBI operates the country's flagship alcohol retail store, services key hotels, bars and restaurants, and manages a growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform offering home delivery and instant service. The company also brings strong expertise across travel retail, embassy and duty free channels.

Jack Booth, Operations Manager at Gulf Brands International, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Kavalan to the GBI portfolio and to introduce one of the world's most awarded single malt whiskies to the Bahrain market. Kavalan's craftsmanship, innovation and premium credentials strongly align with our existing portfolio strategy. We see significant long-term potential for the brand in Bahrain and look forward to building Kavalan's presence through carefully selected channels and meaningful consumer engagement."

Bahrain represents a high-value premium spirits market, supported by a strong expatriate community and a growing consumer appetite for distinctive, award-winning whiskies.

The initial launch will focus on flagship retail locations and carefully selected on-trade partners, supported by brand education initiatives, premium activations and visibility programmes throughout 2026. Additional channel expansion and consumer-led storytelling initiatives are planned to further deepen Kavalan's footprint in the market.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 950 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Editor's note: Kavalan whiskies will be available in Bahrain through Gulf Brands International (GBI), via its official retail and e-commerce platforms. For a full list of available Kavalan products, please visit the GBI online store:

https://www.gbiexpress.com/index.php?route=product/search&description=true&search=kavalan

Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai

[email protected]

Wendy Wang

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889648/260303_Kavalan_Distillery_Select_No_1__expressing_the_tropical_fruit_notes_and_signature_style_creat.jpg