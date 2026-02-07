Kazakhstan Teams Top Day 1 Assault Challenge as UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 Begins

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge officially began on Saturday at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, with teams from Kazakhstan securing the top positions in the Assault Challenge, the opening competition of the championship.

Kazakhstan C claimed first place, recording a time of 00:01:28.32 and earning 109 points. Kazakhstan D followed closely in second place with a time of 00:01:30.72 and 108 points, while Malakhit Team One from Russia secured third place, completing the challenge in 00:01:35.98 and scoring 107 points.

The top three teams were honoured by the Organising Committee in the presence of strategic partners, sponsors, and senior officers from Dubai Police, marking a strong and competitive start to this year's event.

The Organising Committee praised the high level demonstrated by teams on the first day, highlighting their professional execution of the Assault Challenge, which tested operational coordination, accurate live firing, obstacle navigation, physical endurance, and the evacuation of simulated casualties under time pressure.

Earlier in the day, the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 officially commenced amid an energetic and competitive atmosphere, drawing elite tactical police teams from across the world. The championship features five specialised challenges and offers a total prize pool of USD 260,000, awarded daily to top performing teams, in addition to overall prizes presented at the conclusion of the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, as well as senior officers and tactical team leaders representing police forces from six continents.

During an inspection tour, Lt Gen Al Marri reviewed the competition arena and accompanying activities, including the Your Security Is Our Happiness exhibition, which highlights Dubai Police community initiatives. He also visited the Media Centre overseeing live broadcasting and daily media coverage, as well as the onsite medical services supporting participating teams throughout the event.

Lt Gen Al Marri welcomed all participating teams and highlighted the UAE SWAT Challenge's growing international stature, referring to the previous edition's Guinness World Records achievement for the largest number of countries participating in a tactical teams championship.

Running until Wednesday, the challenge continues with the Hostage Rescue Challenge, followed by the Officer Rescue Challenge, Tower Challenge, and concluding with the Obstacle Challenge. Live broadcast for all challenges is available in Arabic and English on the Challenge's official YouTube channel.

In addition to the competitions, the event offers a lively and family friendly environment, featuring partner exhibitions and a variety of food outlets. The UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public throughout its five-day programme, offering visitors the opportunity to watch the competitions live and support teams representing their countries.

