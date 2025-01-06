Korean XR Company ‘Sharebox Co., Ltd.’ Partners with Moncler Perfume to Deliver Multi-Sensory XR Popup Experience

- Immersive XR Technology Combines Scent, Touch, and Media Art to Revolutionize Customer Engagement

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebox Co., Ltd. is setting new standards in the commercial and public media art markets with its cutting-edge XR (Extended Reality) and metaverse-driven immersive media content. As part of the 2024 XR Content Demonstration Test under the Korea Trade Center Testbed initiative, Sharebox is collaborating with Hyundai Department Store Duty Free to present an XR popup featuring Moncler Perfume. This immersive experience will be available at the 9th-floor duty-free cornerof Hyundai Department Store's Trade Center branch from December 20, 2024, to February 19, 2025, and will also include anamorphic content displayed on outdoor billboards.

The popup is designed to provide an immersive sensory experience themed around Moncler Perfume. Visitors can explore the fragrance's top and middle notes visually and spatially through innovative XR content. At Hyundai Department Store Duty Free's request, Sharebox developed bespoke XR content and customized the popup space to align withthe brand's concept. This collaboration aims to deliver a novel customer experience fusingcommercial spaces with media art.

"Sharebox focuses on creating immersive experiences enablingmultisensory interactions within virtual realities," said CEO Yeonsik Shin, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation at the intersection of XR and media art.

The popup takes place inside the sensory XR booth, "XR BOX," equipped with features such as fragrance, wind effects, and a 3D sound system to deliver a full 5 sensory experience. It offers an immersive experience of Moncler Perfume through various contents, including touch-based interactions, gamification, and media art. A newly developed web system allows for QR code photo zone photography, attracting customers by linking with social media events.Through this collaboration, Sharebox is contributing to a new form of customer experience combining commercial spaces with media art.

Sharebox's XR technology has gained traction in international markets. The company has showcased its innovations at prestigious events, including IT Week in Japan, GITEX in Dubai, and MWC in Barcelona. Sharebox is also exploring participation in smart city projects, applying its XR technology to public spaces and commercial facilities worldwide. CEO Shin expressed his vision: "We aim to transcend the boundaries of the metaverse and create real-world experiences blending imagination and interaction. Immersive XR content has the potential to deliver even greater value in everyday life."

In preparation for full-scale global expansion in 2025, Sharebox is establishing a foothold in key international markets. Following enthusiastic responses from the 2024 Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fair, Dubai GITEX, Japan's IT Week, and Thailand's National Science and Technology Exhibition, Sharebox is working to establish a corporate presence in Hong Kong and launch local branches abroad. The company plans to advance localized marketing efforts and enhance offerings in smart classrooms, XR popups, VR content, and integrated solutions. Sharebox will continue prioritizing differentiated XR marketing strategies centered on K-content and brand collaborations.

