Land Sterling Partners with Yardi to Elevate Real Estate Services in Saudi Arabia

Partnership formalises collaboration to deliver integrated technology and enhanced services across the Kingdom's real estate sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Sterling, a leading property management and advisory company, and Yardi®, a global provider of cloud-based real estate technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing digital transformation and elevating service delivery within Saudi Arabia's real estate market.

Neal Gemassmer and Youcef Betraoui at Land Sterling x Yardi MOU signing

Under the MOU, Land Sterling will utilise Yardi's end-to-end, cloud-based real estate platform as part of its operational framework. The agreement formalises a shared commitment to enhancing efficiency, improving data transparency, and providing clients with deeper, real-time insights to support strategic decision-making.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom's drive toward sustainable growth, modernisation, and the adoption of innovative technologies across the real estate ecosystem.

"Saudi Arabia's real estate market is evolving rapidly, and strategic technology partnerships are essential to meet the evolving needs of investors and stakeholders," said Youcef Betraoui, founder & chairman of Land Sterling. "Partnering with Yardi enables us to offer our clients a seamless experience, combining our expertise with innovative tools that support smarter asset management and investment strategies."

"We're excited to partner with Land Sterling," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM for Yardi. "Through the integration of our platform, Land Sterling will be positioned to drive greater operational efficiency and transparency, supporting the growth and modernisation of Saudi Arabia's real estate sector."

About Land Sterling

Land Sterling KSA is a trusted leader in real estate, combining global expertise with in-depth local insights to deliver tailored property solutions. The company specialises in property valuation, strategic advisory, and consultancy, providing innovative strategies to maximise value and drive success for its clients. For more information, visit landsterling.sa.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

