Latvian Delegation's Visit to the UAE Delivers Breakthrough in Economic and Business Cooperation

DUBAI, UAE and RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The working visit of Latvia's Minister for Economics, Viktor Valainis, and a high-level delegation of Latvian businesses to the United Arab Emirates (23–26 November) has resulted in substantial progress in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and advancing new investment opportunities. A key achievement was the signing of the first MoU between the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. By the end of 2025, both sides also plan to establish a UAE–Latvia Business Council to serve as the primary platform for continued commercial dialogue.

A Latvian political and business delegation, led by Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis, during a strategic meeting with AD Ports Group to expand investment and trade between Latvia and the Gulf region.

A significant milestone of the visit was the meeting between Latvian Delegation and AD Ports Group, one of the region's leading port, maritime and logistics operators, during which both sides discussed projects and initiatives of mutual interest.

Engagement with the UAE's major investment funds — Mubadala and ADQ — also moved forward. Latvia and Mubadala agreed to develop an MoU by early 2026 as a basis for potential investments in Latvia's energy sector, food security, health technologies and defence innovations. Discussions with ADQ focused on establishing a structured mechanism for regular information exchange, with Latvian projects closely aligned to ADQ's priority areas, including infrastructure, mobility, food and healthcare.

The delegation also participated in the 3rd session of the UAE–Latvia Joint Economic Committee (JEC), where both sides discussed cooperation in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, modern technologies, logistics and agriculture.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, noted:

"The conversations at the third UAE–Latvia Joint Economic Committee reflect our nations' shared commitment to deepening trade and investment cooperation, and to building on clear synergies in the agriculture, food production and infrastructure sectors."

Meanwhile His Excellency Viktor Valainis, Minister for Economics of the Republic of Latvia, said:

"Our presence here is a testament to Latvia's commitment to strengthening our friendship, expanding cooperation and building new opportunities for our nations. I am also pleased to be joined by a strong business delegation of almost 20 Latvian companies spanning innovation, technology, energy, construction, transport and logistics. Together with our Emirati partners, we share a clear ambition to deepen economic ties through dialogue and collaboration."

The visit was organised by the Latvian Ministry of Economics and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), in cooperation with the Embassy of Latvia in the UAE and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade. The trade mission was supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

Participating Latvian companies and organisations:

3D Engineering, AJ Power, Alūksnes Putnu Fabrika, AmCraft, Asya, BSC Group, GP Systems, HMP Group, IT Camp, LAMOD, Latvian Employers' Confederation, Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Primekss, Freeport of Riga Authority, SKYPARK, SUBmerge Baltic, Tilde and Vozorom.

About the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA)

LIAA promotes the competitiveness of Latvian companies, export growth and foreign direct investment, and supports the development of the tourism sector and Latvia's national image. With a wide network of international offices and regional business centres across Latvia, LIAA acts as a strategic partner for business development — from concept to international markets.

