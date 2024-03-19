Leading Indonesian Fintech JULO Pioneers Healthcare Financing for Any Hospital, Any Dentist, Any Clinic in a Few Clicks

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to financial inclusion in Indonesia, JULO has launched a distinctive nationwide healthcare financing feature. JULO Health is now available to finance Indonesians' healthcare needs across any of the nation's health facilities - from hospitals, clinics, dental care, pharmacies, to laboratories and diagnostic centers - in just a few in-app clicks with monthly installment options.

Healthcare financing on JULO app can be accessed by all users across Indonesia

A survey done by Global Health Service Monitor indicates that 59% of Indonesia's 278 million population is concerned that high treatment costs will make healthcare access challenging. This challenge is multiplied due to Indonesia's medical inflation, which can reach 13.6% annually, about four times the general inflation rate. The high cost of treatment combined with medical cost inflation can create a significant financial burden.

Chief Business Officer at JULO Group, Nimish Dwivedi, stated, "Medical expenses are often urgent and extremely time-sensitive. With the launch of healthcare financing in the JULO app, patients can settle their healthcare payments across any hospital, clinic, pharmacy or diagnostic center quickly with just a few clicks. Our aim is to improve our customer's overall health besides their financial health."

Irene, a JULO user from Papua shared her experience, "I had difficulty in funding my child's medical treatment. It was really urgent and there were no friends or family who could help at the time. Fortunately, I tried JULO and immediately got a sufficient credit limit to use. That really saved my child." Another user, Dina from Yogyakarta, a JULO user since 2021, also shared a similar experience. "My child was in a critical condition and had to be taken to the hospital, but I didn't have health insurance. So, I tried using JULO. The process was quick and my child was able to receive immediate treatment. I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't turned to JULO at that time."

While there are plenty of cash loan options, nationwide healthcare financing is a clear gap which JULO aims to address. For JULO's 2 million and growing user base, this new feature is in addition to an array of cash and non-cash features. These include a host of day to day expenses such as utility bills, train tickets and many others. Users can get up to 50 million rupiah credit limit equivalent to USD 3,000 to make payments for these in just a few clicks, with the convenience of 9 months installment options.

Throughout 2023, JULO has launched a range of product innovations to promote financial inclusion for Indonesians. These innovations include JULO Education , a financing service dedicated to supporting the advancement of education in Indonesia, covering more than 250,000 formal and non-formal educational institutions across the nation. Also, JULO Cares , which offers a unique existing gadget protection cover so customers never lose access to their JULO app. "The launch of JULO Health underlines our commitment to provide our valued customers with innovative benefits that empower them and enrich their lives on an ongoing basis," stated Adrianus Hitijahubessy, Co-founder of JULO.

About JULO

JULO is an Indonesian leading fintech company that is revolutionising access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. Founded in 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading investors including Credit Saison, Skystar Capital, Saratoga Investama, East Ventures, Quona Capital, Central Capital Ventura, MDI Ventures, Gobi Partners and others. Since then, JULO has been supercharged with rounds of funding - including Series A funding of US$10 million in 2018 and Series B funding of US$80 million in 2022.

JULO has been downloaded more than 10 million times and has facilitated credit access to more than 2 million customers. JULO also has won several awards namely; Winner of Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of UN Fintech Challenge (2018), Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019) and Gold Winner of Marketing Excellence Awards Indonesia 2023 - Excellence in Brand Awareness. For more information, visit https://www.julo.co.id

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365937/JULO_Health_Interface.jpg