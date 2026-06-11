Lecheng launches service center for international medical tourism

HAIKOU, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

The Lecheng International Medical Tourism Service Center was officially established on May 29 at the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone — located in Boao town in China's southernmost Hainan province.

An exterior view of the Lecheng International Medical Tourism Service Center.

The center marks the beginning of a comprehensive full-chain service system — covering consultations, referrals, recuperations and cultural tourism — with the aim of advancing Lecheng's development into a world-class international medical tourism destination.

The center integrates resources from more than 40 medical institutions within the pilot zone — establishing a cross-institutional coordination mechanism to ensure real-time information sharing, interconnected business processes and multi-party collaborative response, in a bid to deliver a seamless patient experience.

The center offers foreign-language hotlines and an international visitor information management platform that will provide global patients a one-stop service covering visa consultations, cross-border referrals, recuperative care and cultural tourism.

To provide more personalized care, Lecheng will introduce a dedicated "Service Officer" system. This will assign each international patient a dedicated personal officer to accompany them throughout their medical journey and address all their healthcare and daily life needs.

The pilot zone will also develop a set of Lecheng International Medical Tourism Service Standards — with uniform service specifications, organization-wide training and certification — to ensure a "warm-hearted service" becomes the hallmark of the Lecheng brand.

To date, the Lecheng Pilot Zone has received approval to introduce more than 560 innovative drugs and medical devices. In 2025, the zone received nearly 10,000 inbound medical tourists from 14 countries and regions, with its service network continuing to expand.

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