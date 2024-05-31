Less Than 38% of Saudis Had Colorectal Cancer Screening

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the statistics of the Saudi National Cancer Registry issued by the Saudi Health Council for 2020, colorectal cancer is ranked second among types of cancer. By 2040, CRC is projected to reach 3.2 million new cases globally and 1.6 million deaths annually, a 66% and 71% increase from 2020.

To better address the global burden of CRC and reduce its impact, BGI Genomics has launched the second edition of its global CRC awareness report, covering 1,938 respondents from Brazil (306), China (367), Poland (300), Saudi Arabia (300), Thailand (362), and Uruguay (303):

CRC Screening Gaps Vary Globally: A significant 49.3% of global respondents never had a CRC screening test, Saudi Arabia (62.0%) with the highest proportion. In addition, 39.7% Saudis believe there's not enough information available to assess their own CRC risk.

Preference for Fecal Testing Over Colonoscopy: Although colonoscopies are more recognized (33.4%), fecal tests at healthcare facilities are preferred (31.8%), reflecting a trend towards non-invasive methods.

Fear is the main Barrier for CRC Screening: Fear of colonoscopy influences 19% of Saudis, higher than the global average of 18.2%. Different from the globe, cost is the least influencing factor in Saudi Arabia. 65% of Saudis prefer moderately priced and higher priced screening services, with 16.3% opting for higher-priced options, surpassing the global average of 14.1%.

Family History Drive CRC Screening: Around 85% of Saudis are more willing to undergo screening after learning that early detection of CRC results in a relatively higher survival rate. 74.1% of Saudis with CRC or a family history of CRC have taken their family members for screening, compared to only 27% of all Saudi respondents.

Prof. Varut Lohsiriwat from Mahidol University offers his insights to this report. He suggested: "The best screening method is the one that the patient accepts and adheres to because that's the method that will actually benefit them."

Dr. Zhu Shida, BGI Genomics Deputy GM, notes: "At BGI Genomics, we focused our efforts on developing advanced molecular biology testing techniques to close the gap [between acceptance and accessibility]."

All data involved in this report come from the results of an online survey project conducted by BGI Genomics. It only surveys awareness related to colorectal cancer and does not involve personally identifiable data.

