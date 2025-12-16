Lexington Partners Expands Global Presence with Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

– Doug Bourne Appointed to Lead Office; Thomas Dunn Relocates from London –

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners ("Lexington"), one of the world's largest and most experienced managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, today announced the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi, expanding the firm's global footprint to nine offices across four continents.

The establishment of the Abu Dhabi office underscores Lexington's long-standing commitment to the Middle East, where the firm has maintained investor relationships for more than 25 years. The expansion will enhance Lexington's ability to serve institutional investors and partners across the region. In addition to servicing the firm's capital partners in Middle East, Lexington will be looking to provide liquidity solutions to the region's institutional allocators to private investments.



Doug Bourne, Managing Director in Investor Relations, will lead the new Abu Dhabi office. Bourne has spent 15 years in the region cultivating key investor relationships.



Thomas Dunn, a Director on Lexington's secondary investment team, has relocated from the firm's London office to Abu Dhabi to support the expansion and help build local investment capabilities. The office is further supported by additional Abu Dhabi professionals.



"Opening in Abu Dhabi represents a natural extension of Lexington's global platform and builds upon our long-term relationships across the Middle East," said Wil Warren, Partner and President of Lexington. "The region has been an increasingly important partner for us, and we are delighted to have Doug and Thomas establishing a permanent presence to better serve our investors and partners on the ground."

Bourne added, "I am fortunate to have the opportunity to bring my relationships in the region to a firm such as Lexington with its strong reputation in the market and leading position in its investment strategies."



About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is one of the world's largest and most successful managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, with over $82 billion of total capitalization. The firm helped pioneer the development of the institutional secondary market over 35 years ago and created one of the first independent, discretionary co-investment programs 27 years ago. Lexington provides strategic, customized liquidity solutions to global investors and private equity sponsors alike, supported by its dedicated and well-capitalized secondary, continuation vehicle, and co-investment platforms. Lexington's experienced professionals are strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative asset investing across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Lexington is the global secondary private equity and co-investments specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] that operates as Franklin Templeton. Additional information can be found at lexingtonpartners.com.

Media Contact: Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC, [email protected]