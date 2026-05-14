LG Electronics, partnering with Al Yousuf Electronics, has opened a new LG AI Home Showroom bringing AI-powered home living closer to consumers in the UAE, marking a regional first with the introduction of a dedicated LG AI Home experience zone.

As the first store in the region to house an LG AI Home experience zone, the showroom offers an immersive, hands-on experience of the full LG Home Solutions range across cooling, laundry, kitchen, and air solutions.

LG's expert consultants are on hand, providing tailored recommendations across the Home Solutions portfolio.

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics partnered with Al Yousuf Electronics today announced the opening of its new LG AI Home showroom located at Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, and with it, a landmark moment for the region: the first dedicated LG AI Home experience zone in the Middle East. The showroom is designed to take customers on a hands-on journey into the future of home living, centered around LG's AI Home experience and its full range of Home Solutions.

Step Inside the Future of Home Living

LG and Al Yousuf Electronics Open New LG AI Home Showroom Featuring the Region's First LG AI Home Experience Zone LG AI Home Showroom

The showroom is designed as an immersive, lifestyle-inspired environment where customers can explore the complete LG Home Solutions range, from refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves to vacuum cleaners and built-in appliances, all within spaces that reflect real home living. From the moment visitors step inside, they are welcomed into a thoughtfully curated environment that demonstrates how LG's technology integrates seamlessly into everyday life, with a team of trained home solutions consultants on hand to guide visitors through experience and provide tailored recommendations.

Young Hak Jeong, Managing Director, LG Gulf Electronics said, "The opening of this showroom marks a significant milestone for LG Electronics in the UAE and across the region. As the first showroom in the Middle East to feature a dedicated LG AI Home experience zone powered in collaboration with Schneider Electric, we are proud to offer consumers a truly unique window into the future of home living. This is about more than technology; it is about showing people how AI and smart home automation can make everyday life simpler, more efficient, and more personalized. We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing that vision with them."

Yousuf Al Yousuf, COO, Al Yousuf Electronics said, "As a proudly UAE-owned company, Al Yousuf Electronics remains committed to supporting the nation's vision of innovation, progress, and community wellbeing. The launch of the region's first LG AI-powered home solutions showroom reflects our belief in resilience, innovation, and creating meaningful customer experiences, even during challenging times."

This interactive showroom gives customers the opportunity to truly experience LG's AI-powered home solutions before bringing them into their homes, allowing them to see how smart technologies can make everyday living more convenient and comfortable. We are proud to grow alongside the UAE and continue delivering world-class experiences that reflect the ambition and forward-thinking spirit of this remarkable nation.

The Region's First LG AI Home Experience Zone, Powered by Schneider Electric

At the heart of the showroom sits the region's first LG AI Home experience zone, a first for the Middle East and a demonstration of what becomes possible when two global leaders in technology come together. The zone is powered in collaboration with Schneider Electric, combining LG's AI-driven appliances with Schneider Electric's industry-leading home automation and energy management technology to create a truly integrated living environment.

Visitors can interact first-hand with AI-powered features across cooling, laundry, kitchen, and air solutions, experiencing how LG AI learns, adapts, and optimizes the home environment to suit individual lifestyles and preferences. Going beyond traditional product display, the zone places customers inside a living, intelligent home, demonstrating how technology anticipates needs, adapts to routines, optimizes energy use, and makes everyday life simpler, smarter, and more sustainable.

Aditya Bhargava, Vice President, Schneider Electric, said, "At Schneider Electric, we believe the home of the future is intelligent, efficient, and built around the people who live in it. Our collaboration with LG Electronics brings this vision to life, combining AI-powered appliances with our home automation and energy management expertise to create living environments that anticipate needs, optimize energy use, and adapt to individual lifestyles. We are proud to power the region's first LG AI Home experience zone and excited for UAE consumers to experience truly connected living firsthand."

A Destination for the Whole Family

To ensure a welcoming experience for the whole family, the showroom features an in-store café where visitors can relax and enjoy a moment to themselves, while those with a passion for technology explore everything LG Home Solutions has to offer at their own pace.

The LG AI Home showroom is now open with operating hours from 9 am to 9 pm.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About Al Yousuf Electronics LLC Company

Established in 1965, Al Yousuf Electronics is a subsidiary of Al Yousuf LLC, one of the UAE's oldest and most respected family businesses, operating across multiple industries since 1953. Over the decades, Al Yousuf Electronics has grown to become one of the nation's pioneering names in the electronics and home appliances industry and is the sole distributor of LG home appliances in the UAE.

With a strong network of offices, showrooms, and service centre's across the country, Al Yousuf Electronics remains committed to delivering innovative home solutions and maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and customer-centric excellence by delivering world-class products, experiences, and services that reflect the UAE's forward-thinking spirit.

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