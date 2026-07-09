LG Smart TV users in the UAE can now access a massive selection of free K-content, ranging from viral reality dating shows and global K-pop networks to 24/7 news, lifestyle, and beloved kids' programs

News Summary:

LG Channels launches a major Korean FAST channel expansion in the UAE, offering premium K-content entirely for free, with no subscription required.

The platform integrates top-tier Korean broadcasting networks, including NEW ID, YTN, MBC C&I, K20, and The Pinkfong Company.

New content spans viral reality dating hits ( Love After Divorce , I Am Solo ), global K-pop networks ( SMTOWN ), 24/7 live news ( YTN ), and trusted kids' entertainment ( Pinkfong , Baby Shark ).

, ), global K-pop networks ( ), 24/7 live news ( ), and trusted kids' entertainment ( ). The expansion solidifies LG's position as a market leader, offering one of the few dedicated, multi-genre Korean entertainment hubs in the region.

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced a major expansion of its premium Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) service, LG Channels, establishing the platform as the ultimate destination for Korean entertainment in the United Arab Emirates. By partnering with global powerhouse networks including NEW ID, YTN, MBC C&I, K20, and The Pinkfong Company, LG Channels is delivering an unparalleled, free streaming experience tailored to the region's rapidly growing community of K-content enthusiasts.

LG Channels Expands Korean Entertainment Portfolio in the UAE, Delivering a Premium Selection of Content Directly on LG’s Smart TVs

As global demand for Korean culture continues its exponential rise, LG is differentiating its Smart TV market presence by building one of the few dedicated, multi-genre Korean FAST channel offering in the region.

A Premium Destination for Every K-Content Fan

LG Channels' new content curation brings a modern, youthful, and premium television experience directly to the living room. The platform now features distinct selection spanning multiple high-demand categories:

Viral Reality & Entertainment: Audiences can dive into Korea's absolute biggest unscripted hits, featuring highly addictive reality shows:

Audiences can dive into Korea's absolute biggest unscripted hits, featuring highly addictive reality shows: Love After Divorce: Divorced singles ready to love again gather to date, connect, and live together, showcasing bold, honest, and fearless hearts choosing romance.

Divorced singles ready to love again gather to date, connect, and live together, showcasing bold, honest, and fearless hearts choosing romance.

I Am Solo: A raw, deeply emotional dating reality show where men and women seeking marriage gather to navigate real connections in a journey to escape single life.

A raw, deeply emotional dating reality show where men and women seeking marriage gather to navigate real connections in a journey to escape single life. Global K-Pop Hubs: Fans can access continuous music content, performance stages, and behind-the-scenes footage from industry titans like SMTOWN , home to some of the world's top-charting K-pop artists.

Fans can access continuous music content, performance stages, and behind-the-scenes footage from industry titans like , home to some of the world's top-charting K-pop artists. Trusted Kids & Family Content: Through the Pinkfong Company's AVOD service, parents can access secure, globally recognized series featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark, keeping young viewers entertained with high-quality educational music and animation.

Seamless, Free Access on LG Smart TVs

The expansion of LG Channels underscores LG's commitment to transforming the home entertainment experience through a unique platform and services. By offering instant, free access to these premium networks, LG empowers users with premium television without the burden of extra monthly costs.

Looking ahead, LG Channels will continue to grow its content ecosystem, with additional premium Korean entertainment, and lifestyle to launch in the coming months.

UAE residents owning LG Smart TVs (models 2016 onwards) can access these channels immediately by opening the LG Channels application directly from their webOS home screen launcher.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste.

The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more.

Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide.

The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs.

For more information, please visit LG Channels

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