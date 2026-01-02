Four New Models Built for Parties And Adventures, In and Outside the Home

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) and global innovator will.i.am are introducing an expanded xboom lineup at CES 2026, building on the success of 2025 models such as Stage 301 and the original Bounce and Grab. Featuring stage-inspired speakers for parties and rugged designs for outdoor adventures, the new collection combines powerful sound with AI-driven personalization and versatile styling. This next chapter of the collaboration focuses on smarter interaction, extended battery life and designs that seamlessly fit into every lifestyle – transforming audio into a more connected, dynamic experience.

LG ELECTRONICS EXPANDS XBOOM BY WILL.I.AM LINEUP FOR EVERY LIFESTYLE WITH AI-POWERED PERSONALIZATION

AI Features That Personalize Every Listening Moment

xboom by will.i.am speakers deliver a well-balanced signature sound with rich bass for a full yet comfortable listening experience. FYI.RAiDiO is now deeply integrated, enabling users to engage with ten AI Personas and DJs through two-way conversational interactions. With the dedicated MY Button or FYI.RAiDiO app, listeners receive real-time curation and location-aware personalization tailored to different contexts and moments.

Four New Models Built for Parties, Adventures and Everyday Life

The expanded xboom by will.i.am lineup introduces latest speakers including the Stage 501, Blast, Mini and Rock, all designed for different listening settings and lifestyles with AI-driven intelligence at the core. AI Sound automatically analyzes the audio content and adjusts EQ settings to bring out melody, rhythm or vocals, creating a more refined and compelling listening experience. With AI Lighting, multicolored bar lights on the xboom speakers move in sync with the sound, adding dynamic visual movement that enhances the overall atmosphere. Space Calibration Pro* analyzes the sound quality based on its surroundings and adapts audio output to enable the xboom speakers to deliver consistent, room-filling sound in both indoor and outdoor settings.

xboom Stage 501: Party-Ready Power with Karaoke Mode

Love karaoke nights or singing along with friends? xboom Stage 501 makes it effortless with AI Karaoke Master, powered by deep learning from over 10,000 songs. This feature can remove or adjust vocals from virtually any song and even adjust the pitch, letting users sing solo, duet with the artist or keep vocals low if they are feeling shy – all without special files or subscriptions.

The party does not stop: enjoy up to 25 hours of playback with its 99Wh swappable battery, so you can keep the music going anywhere. When plugged in, Stage 501 delivers up to 220W of power – 160W on battery – ensuring bold, room-filling sound. Its five-sided cabinet design inherits the Stage 301 wedge concept with its athletic stance and multiple setups – vertical, horizontal, tilted or tripod-mounted – while dual woofers, full-range drivers and Peerless tweeters create rich, energetic audio for any occasion.

xboom Blast: Rugged Outdoor Speaker with Massive Battery Life

Planning a beach day, camping trip or backyard party? Blast is built for long adventures with up to 35 hours of playback powered by its 99Wh battery, so the music never stops. Pairing this endurance with 220W output and three passive radiators, Blast creates an expansive soundscape that keeps the vibe alive wherever you go.

Its rugged design, edge bumpers and military-standard durability testing make it ready for real-world outdoor use. Thoughtful details like the side rope handle make a big difference – especially in crowded spaces. This clever addition lets you hold Blast vertically for easier navigation through gatherings or busy outdoor settings, while the rubber top handle offers another option for quick portability.

xboom Mini: Stylish Compact Cube Design Meets Everyday Versatility

A speaker that fits seamlessly into your daily life, best describes the xboom Mini. It offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, making it perfect for kitchens, patios or on-the-go listening. Despite its compact size, Mini delivers clear, well-defined sound with Sound Field Enhance, even in open spaces.

Its cube design and Magic Strap make placement effortless, while IP67 water and dust resistance ensures durability indoors and outdoors. A built-in tripod mount adds versatility, and intuitive tactile controls make adjusting volume and playback simple and comfortable.

xboom Rock: Rugged Design Meets Military Standards

Built for rugged adventures, Rock combines durability with smart sharing features to keep the music going wherever you roam. Offering up to 10 hours of playback, this speaker is tested to seven military standards, ensuring reliability in challenging outdoor environments. As an upgraded version of the former XG2 model, Rock now delivers enhanced performance with increased power to 6W, giving you clearer, more impactful sound for outdoor settings.

Its expansive audio is supported by Sound Field Enhance, maintaining quality even across open spaces. With LE Audio Auracast, sharing music across multiple speakers is effortless – perfect for group outings and social listening. A smart button provides quick app control, making Rock a dependable companion for hiking, camping or any outdoor escape.

"We are turning sound into a living, learning experience," said will.i.am. "With FYI.RAiDiO and AI personas, xboom by will.i.am speakers offer a glimpse into a new way of enjoying audio experience through an inspiring cultural connection with AI. These enhancements will bring people closer and connect through a shared passion of music and creativity."

"The collaboration with will.i.am continues to advance our vision for intelligent, expressive sound," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company's Audio Business. "As we move into 2026, portable audio will remain a key growth driver for LG, combining refined performance, AI innovation and design that reflects what consumers value most."

The latest "xboom by will.i.am" audio products, which will roll out in global markets in 2026, will be on display during CES 2026 at the company's booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 6–9. For more updates on LG's announcements, visit LG Newsroom.

* Applies to the Stage 501 and Blast models

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD Micro RGB and QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About will.i.am

As a creative artist, tech entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of FYI (a Web 3.0 AI messenger) will.i.am (William Adams) has been recognized by a CLIO Award, an Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, A TIME 100 Impact Award, the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). In 2024 he joined an exclusive group of music artists who have performed at two Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2011-Dallas, 2024-Las Vegas). In 2025 will.i.am was appointed UN Goodwill Ambassador, AI Skills Coalition with the UN International Telecommunications Union, and also named a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University with a focus on AI topics of instruction.

He is simultaneously a creative innovation advisor, futurist, multi-platinum Grammy-winning music artist, producer, entertainer, (Coach on "THE VOICE" UK edition for 13 seasons; Host of "THE FYI SHOW" radio program on SiriusXM), and a tech entrepreneur as part of his cross-disciplinary career. He invests in and develops businesses in a range of sectors including the FYI Web 3.0 creativity & productivity tool, automotive, consumer-tech, fashion, food & beverage, software and telecom. Most recently, FYI.AI announced the launch of EDU.FYI - an AI-powered education platform extension being developed in partnership with Arizona State University.

About FYI

FYI is the first AI productivity tool built for creatives, by creatives to turbocharge everyone's creative potential. Global music artist, innovator, and entrepreneur, will.i.am founded FYI to Focus Your Ideas and revolutionize the way creatives create, collaborate, and monetize content. FYI provides tools to maximize creativity with unique AI personas, file management, project management, enhanced security, and design tools. For details on FYI.AI's groundbreaking creative and communications messenger tools, and EDU.FYI to enhance student engagement and faculty productivity, visit fyi.ai.

Editor's Note: If your editorial policy requires you to list will.i.am's given legal name it is William Adams. All other names in wikis and previously published stories are wrong. Please provide this information to your Copy-Editing team and request they make a note in internal databases with will.i.am's correct legal name.

