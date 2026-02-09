LG ELECTRONICS PRESENTS AN EFFORTLESS AI HOME EXPERIENCE AT LG INNOFEST 2026 MEA

LG's AI Home Ecosystem Integrates AI-Driven Devices, Platforms and Open Connectivity to Bring Ease and Efficiency to Middle Eastern and African Households

LG Electronics demonstrated the AI Home through real-life scenarios tailored for customers in the Middle East and Africa at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA.

Immersive demonstrations highlighted conversational AI, automated living powered by IoT sensors, expanded service-based customer experiences and an open AI Home ecosystem.

LG plans to accelerate the expansion of its B2B smart home business across the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) showcased the customizable comfort and convenience of its AI Home at the recently held LG InnoFest 2026 Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Abu Dhabi. LG InnoFest is an event that brings together key business partners and media to experience LG's latest innovations and its vision for a better life. This year's MEA event highlighted the company's approach to AI home solutions, featuring intelligent products and services designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines.

For its AI Home exhibition at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, LG refurbished an entire hotel suite, transforming it into a futuristic and responsive living space equipped with connected appliances, devices and sensors. Through real-life demonstrations, attendees can experience how LG's integrated AI Home ecosystem works autonomously to support everyday convenience, while also enabling intuitive control through conversational interaction. The AI Home also incorporated features such as energy management and home security, which can be configured to reflect region-specific needs.

ThinQ ON: Effortless AI Home Management Through Daily Conversation

One demonstration illustrated how customers can manage their AI Home using simple, everyday conversation. Powered by generative AI, the LG ThinQ ON AI home hub is designed to understand natural language and respond in context, enabling proactive support based on user needs. For example, LG ThinQ ON can suggest appropriate clothing based on the weather forecast or review daily schedules after users wake up to help them prepare for the day.

Representing LG's Affectionate Intelligence vision, ThinQ ON can perform a wide variety of tasks, from answering questions about air quality using real-time information to adjusting the indoor temperature based on user preferences and contextual understanding. Users can also check the status of laundry cycles, set reminders or manage timers through voice interaction. By processing user input and interpreting contextual meaning through conversational AI, ThinQ ON is able to deliver a new level of personalized convenience.

Automated Home Living with LG IoT Devices

Another demonstration highlighted how IoT sensors can help automate everyday activities without requiring direct user input. Sensors installed throughout the AI Home detect subtle environmental changes and communicate with appliances and devices to optimize conditions based on conditions and user preferences. The system can also recognize individual users and automatically apply personalized settings across home.

The LG AI Home offers an intelligent home management experience, proactively maximizing user convenience, energy efficiency and site security around the clock. When occupants leave, the system can turn off lights and appliances to reduce power consumption and activate cleaning functions such as robot vacuum operation. Upon return, the home greets them with a welcome message and activates appliances they need.

Expanded Customer Experience and an Open AI Home Ecosystem

Beyond the exceptional value delivered by its physical products and devices, LG is presenting an expanded service-based experience enabled through the LG ThinQ platform. ThinQ Care provides proactive voice notifications related to appliance status to help users address potential issues early. The platform also supports daily tasks such as meal preparation, allowing users to select recipes from the ThinQ app and send settings directly to connected ovens.

LG's AI Home is designed as an open ecosystem, built on the Homey Pro platform, enabling users to connect and manage devices from multiple brands. The LG AI Home exhibit demonstrates integrated control of lighting, curtains and switches from various manufacturers alongside LG appliances. Using its open AI Home ecosystem, LG also delivers optimized space solutions for B2B applications, including apartments and hotels.

Moving forward, LG plans to further strengthen its integrated smart home package business in the Middle East, combining its smart home appliances with AI and IoT technologies to create a comprehensive solution for the region's fast-growing B2B market. Through this strategy, the company aims to accelerate the expansion of its smart home and smart building businesses across the region.

"LG AI Home is a total smart living solution that leverages our sophisticated AI to meaningfully enhance customers' everyday lives," said Phil Jung, region representative of LG's Middle East and Africa Region. "We aim to reinforce our market leadership in both the Middle East and Africa by providing smart home experiences optimized for local conditions and lifestyles."

