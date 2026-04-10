LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS NEW FULL BUILT-IN KITCHEN SUITE AT EUROCUCINA 2026

With this expanded portfolio, LG outlines a new approach to built-in kitchens – one that moves beyond traditional market conventions centered on heritage and technical specifications. Guided by the company's "Built for Your Today" concept, the new package prioritizes practical, everyday needs such as energy efficiency, spatial optimization and overall user experience. Built on LG's Affectionate Intelligence, this approach positions built-in appliances as an integrated and intelligent spatial solution rather than a collection of individual products.

Built-in Solutions for European Kitchen Environments

Responding to rising energy costs and shrinking kitchen spaces across Europe, the LG Built-in full package brings together energy efficiency, flexible space design and intelligent performance across the entire kitchen – rather than optimizing individual appliances in isolation. The six new product lines are designed around three core user benefits: maximum efficiency to help manage energy consumption, maximum capacity to enable greater flexibility in kitchen design and AI-powered performance to deliver consistent, high-quality results.

Refrigeration

The Wide Combi Refrigerator takes an intelligent approach to food storage by combining high energy efficiency, large capacity and adaptive cooling performance. Powered by an AI Inverter Compressor, it achieves Agrade energy efficiency by adjusting cooling performance on realtime usage. With 384 liters of spacious capacity, the refrigerator includes DoorCooling+™ for rapid cooling in the door basket and a FRESHConverter+™ drawer that allows customized temperature settings based on food type. AI Fresh mode learns usage patterns and precools the refrigerator during periods of heavier use to help maintain storage conditions.

Cooking Appliances

With built-in intelligence and convenience, the Camera Oven is designed to elevate cooking from start to finish. Using an internal camera, AI Gourmet™ identifies food and recommends an appropriate cooking setting, while No Preheat Air Cooking supports faster cooking without preheating. The InstaView™ window illuminates the interior when knocked, allowing easy progress checks while preventing heat loss. EasyClean™ simplifies post-meal cleanup with a 10-minute steam cycle.

The Compact Oven is a space-saving 6-in-1 Multi Oven, combining convection baking, air frying, steaming and microwave functions to support greater flexibility in the kitchen. Its advanced Combi Mode combines convection heat with microwave energy to cook food more quickly while maintaining texture.

Both ovens feature Inverter ProBake™, LG's core cooking technology, which delivers a constant flow of heat to every corner of the oven for more even results. High-speed airflow also helps reduce cooking time.

Induction Cooktops

Designed for modern, open-plan kitchens, the Hood Integrated Induction Cooktop combines a downdraft ventilation system that captures steam at the source. Its powerful extraction capacity is balanced by quiet operation, contributing to a more comfortable atmosphere in open kitchen environments. The 189-millimeter ultra-slim body also helps maximize under-counter drawer space and creates an unobstructed sightline suited to island counters. Its refined design, balancing functional performance with intuitive usability, was recognized with an iF Design Award 2026.

The Full-Flex Induction Cooktop offers greater freedom by allowing cookware of different sizes and shapes to be placed anywhere across its Full‑Flex surface. Heat is delivered precisely where needed, removing the limitations of fixed cooking zones and supporting more flexible cooking arrangements. Smart features such as the Water Boiling Alert help reduce spillover risk by automatically lowering heat after boiling is detected.

Dishwashing

LG's new Dishwasher combines advanced washing and drying technologies to complete a full cycle in one hour. QuadWash™ Pro uses four spray arms with high-pressure water jets and microbubbles to clean dishes from multiple angles. Dynamic Heat Dry+ uses a moisture-absorbing material to remove humidity and produce warm, dry air with improved energy efficiency. TrueSteam™ applies high-temperature steam to sanitize dishes and help reduce water spots. Notably, A-grade energy efficiency is available across key models, spanning both premium and volume segments.

"Our 'Built for Your Today' concept reflects a more balanced approach to the kitchen experience – one that responds to consumer needs for energy efficiency, space utilization and everyday usability," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Through this approach, we aim to strengthen LG's position as a premium brand in the European built-in market."

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.lg.com/global/newsroom .

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