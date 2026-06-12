LG Elevates the Big Game Experience with Ultimate Match Watching Bundle Offer

For a limited time, customers purchasing a select LG CineBeam projector will receive a free xboom grab speaker, creating the ultimate immersive match-night atmosphere.

NEWS SUMMARY

LG launches a new promotion in the UAE starting this week, offering a complimentary LG xboom grab speaker with the purchase of a qualifying LG CineBeam projector.

The bundle is designed to create the ultimate World Cup viewing experience, combining up to 4K picture quality with immersive, room-filling 360° sound.

This limited-quantity offer provides two portable gadgets perfect for watching the big game anywhere, and for future summer adventures like camping and travel.

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fever sweeps across the UAE, LG Electronics (LG) is helping fans create the ultimate match-day experience with a new, limited-time promotion. Starting this week, customers who purchase a select LG CineBeam projector will receive a complimentary LG xboom grab portable speaker. This powerful combination of a massive, high-quality screen and immersive, room-filling sound is designed to bring the electric atmosphere of the stadium directly into homes, gardens, and gatherings across the region.

The Ultimate Viewing Experience, Anywhere

LG Elevates the Big Game Experience with New World Cup Projector and Speaker Offer

At the heart of the offer are two of LG's most innovative and stylish projectors, the LG CineBeam Q and the LG CineBeam S, each designed to turn any space into a cinematic stadium. The LG CineBeam Q is a design masterpiece, featuring a compact, minimalist aesthetic and a 360-degree rotatable handle that makes it effortlessly portable. Despite its small size, it projects a stunning 4K UHD resolution picture up to 120 inches, delivering incredible detail for every moment of the match.

For ultimate convenience, the LG CineBeam S boasts an ultra-short-throw design, capable of projecting a massive 100-inch 4K UHD image from just inches away from the wall. This makes it perfect for any room, regardless of size, eliminating concerns about space or shadows. Both projectors come equipped with LG's acclaimed webOS platform, providing instant access to major streaming services to seamlessly tune into every match. With features like Auto Screen Adjustment, setup is effortless, ensuring a perfect picture in seconds.

Immersive Sound to Match the Action

To complete the immersive experience, the promotion includes a free LG xboom Grab speaker, a powerful and portable audio powerhouse. This is not just a standard speaker; it is engineered for deep, powerful sound. Featuring a dedicated woofer and tweeter with dual passive radiators, the xboom Grab delivers punchy bass and clear high-notes, with its audio professionally tuned in collaboration with artist and tech entrepreneur will.i.am to ensure every roar of the crowd is felt with thrilling intensity.

Designed for entertainment anywhere, the xboom Grab lives up to its name with a convenient handle and a rugged build. Its IP67 dust and water-resistant rating means fans can confidently take the party outdoors without worrying about splashes or dust.

A Winning Combination for Now and Later

This LG promotion offers more than just an incredible World Cup experience; it provides two high-quality, portable gadgets perfect for a modern, mobile lifestyle. While ideal for creating unforgettable match-night gatherings this season, the portability of both the CineBeam projector and the xboom grab speaker makes them perfect companions for future adventures. Users can easily pack them for summer camping trips, create a magical movie night under the stars, or bring entertainment to any family gathering.

The promotion is available for a limited time and only until stocks last. Fans looking to upgrade their big-game experience are encouraged to visit their nearest electronics retailer soon to avoid missing out.

For more information on LG's range of projectors, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/projectors

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/.