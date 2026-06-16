For a limited time, customers who purchase LG's premium built-in appliances have a chance to win a complete kitchen renovation worth AED 65,000, perfect for upgrading their home this summer.

NEWS SUMMARY

LG launches its 'Perfect Fit Kitchen Renovation' campaign in the UAE, running from June 15 to August 13.





Customers who purchase AED 8,000 or more of LG built-in appliances will be eligible to win a complete kitchen renovation worth AED 65,000, supplied by Sultaco.





The campaign aligns with the summer season of home entertaining and renovation, positioning LG's smart, built-in appliances as the ideal upgrade for a stylish and efficient home.

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer begins, the home once again becomes a central hub for family gatherings, entertaining guests, and creating lasting memories. The kitchen, in particular, experiences increased activity as families prepare refreshing drinks, host dinner parties, and enjoy more time together indoors.

LG LAUNCHES ‘PERFECT FIT KITCHEN RENOVATION’ CAMPAIGN, ELEVATING SUMMER HOME EXPERIENCES

Understanding the desire for a seamless and stylish home environment, LG Electronics (LG) is launching its "Perfect Fit Kitchen Renovation" campaign. From June 15 to August 13, customers in the UAE who make a single purchase of LG built-in appliances worth AED 8,000 or more will be eligible to win a complete kitchen renovation valued at AED 65,000. The renovation will be expertly handled by Sultaco, the official kitchen supplier for the campaign.

Effortless Summer Entertaining

Crafted to work discreetly in the background and designed to simplify daily routines and create more opportunities for togetherness, LG's built-in appliances provide unwavering support. From casual family breakfasts to large summer get-togethers, LG's intelligent technology empowers families with advanced freshness systems within its concealed refrigerators, promising that fresh produce and beverages remain perfectly chilled and ready for summer salads and refreshing drinks.

As evening approaches, the precision of an LG built-in cooktop or oven guarantees that preparations for summer feasts are handled with speed and accuracy, turning meal creation into an efficient and enjoyable process, while the elegant LG built-in hood silently clears the air, maintaining a fresh and pleasant kitchen environment for guests. Quicker still, a sleek built-in LG microwave dishes up hot meals in a flash and offers convenient auto cook menus. Beyond gastronomy, LG addresses the demands of hosting, and after large summer dinner parties clear up, with the advanced cleaning power of its built-in dishwasher handling the heaviest loads with ease, ensuring effortless maximizing of precious family time away from tidying chores.

Smart Control for Connected Living

The LG ThinQ™ app, too, acts as an intelligent assistant, delivering remote control and notifications for appliances, simplifying routines, and even helping manage energy usage – a quiet innovation allowing families to dedicate more energy to enjoying their summer activities.

Designed for What Truly Matters

LG knows that modern technology's true purpose is to enhance lifestyle, and its built-in range works in harmony with the rhythm of summer, providing quiet support so that the focus remains firmly on family, friends, and the joy of togetherness. The seamless integration and premium design of LG's built-in appliances create calm, harmonious environments, perfectly suited for welcoming guests and fostering meaningful interactions. LG is committed to enhancing home life by providing smart solutions that make space for what truly matters: family and shared experiences.

To learn more about LG's range of innovative, discreet built-in home appliances and the "Perfect Fit Kitchen Renovation" campaign, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/built-in-appliances/perfectly-fits-kitchen-renovation/

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.