LG STRENGTHENS POSITION IN GLOBAL HVAC MARKET WITH EXPANDED PORTFOLIO AT AHR 2023

LG's Higher Energy Efficient Heat Pumps, State-of-the-Art Inverter Compressor Technologies and Intuitive Control and Management Solutions Impress at Annual HVAC Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at AHR Expo 2023, the U.S.'s largest HVAC event, taking place in Atlanta, from February 6-8. The company's higher efficiency, customized solutions for commercial and residential applications are on display across two exhibition booths: the HVAC Solution booth and the Component Solutions booth.

In the HVAC Solution booth, LG is presenting a number of new-for-2023 solutions, including Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, higher energy-efficient heat pumps, indoor air quality solutions and flexible building automation and connectivity products.

One of the highlights of the HVAC booth is the LG Multi V™ i, an all-electric VRF cooling and heating solution equipped with the company's AI Engine. The latest Multi V also boasts Edge computing architecture, intelligent operation based on real-time weather conditions as well as remote software and firmware upgradability. A next-generation VRF system, the Multi V i has a single refrigerant circuit that makes it possible to connect multiple indoor units to a single outdoor unit. Additionally, it provides options that help maximize energy efficiency and minimize operational costs, and is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. Offering engineers and building owners outstanding flexibility in terms of performance and design, the Multi V i is available in capacities from 6 to 44 tons and can be used in single or dual-frame modular configurations.

LG's Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller raises the standard for solutions in the air-cooled chiller category. The LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller is designed for cooling and heating. With an impressive integrated part load value (IPLV)1 of 19.46, LG's chiller can be used in many sectors for many types of use scenarios, providing a reliable mechanical solution for both large- and small-capacity applications. The Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller's performance and versatility can be attributed to several key components, including LG's inverter technology, which enables a precise and efficient response to load demand and industry-leading low-ambient, high-efficiency heating. What's more, a modular design allows system engineers to install the chiller using a two- or four-pipe configuration to provide simultaneous cooling and heating functionality without sacrificing efficiency or performance.

An AHR 2022 Innovation Award winner in the ventilation category, the LG Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) is a commercial ventilation system that also delivers effective dehumidification, cooling and heating. Able to control the temperature and humidity of the air inside a building or facility, DOAS comes equipped with a dual heat recovery system that minimizes energy loss. Meanwhile, the LG Therma V™ Air to Water Heat Pump (AWHP) solution provides efficient, dependable heating, cooling and hot water supply, and is an excellent replacement for a domestic-use gas boiler.

Using the company's smart home platform, the LG ThinQ™ app, customers can remotely control and monitor their LG HVAC residential solutions and LG home appliances. And through LG ThinQ Smart Diagnosis, they can maintain the performance of their LG products and make direct inquiries to LG system experts should the need arise.

At AHR 2023, LG is also demonstrating its differentiated core product components in the Component Solutions booth. All of the company's new Inverter compressors utilize low-GWP refrigerants, R454B and R32, meaning they already comply with new U.S. regulations on refrigerant use that will come into force in 2025.2 Additionally, the Component Solutions booth hosts LG's large-capacity scroll compressors for the commercial system air conditioning market.

"Heat pumps will continue to gain momentum in the global HVAC market in 2023 and our advanced VRF technology will enable us to take full advantage of this," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "The 'electrification' trend is moving America away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner heating and cooling solutions, such as those from the extensive line of efficient, high-performance LG innovations on display at AHR 2023. We will continue to introduce advanced HVAC solutions designed to maximize customer value and expand our presence to the global air conditioning market."

Visitors to LG's booth (#6509, Georgia World Congress Center) at AHR Expo 2023 can experience the full portfolio of LG HVAC solutions.

1 Industry-standard way of measuring the overall average efficiency of chillers 2 The state of California has passed legislation that will ban the use of refrigerants with a GWP over 750 from the year 2025.

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

