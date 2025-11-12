LG UNVEILS WORLD'S FIRST 6K MONITOR WITH THUNDERBOLT™ 5 FOR PROFESSIONAL CREATORS

A Future-proof Display for Professional Video Editors and Designers, Delivering 6K Resolution, Precise Colors, and High-speed Connectivity

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the UltraFine evo 6K (model 32U990A), the world's first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity. Debuting under LG's new UltraFine evo brand of premium, ultra-high-resolution monitors, the 32U990A is purpose-built for professional video editors, graphic designers and other creators working with demanding, data-intensive workflows. Combining ultra-sharp 6K resolution (6,144 x 3,456) with exceptional color accuracy and high-speed connectivity, it empowers users to work faster and smarter.

The 32U990A – the first-ever 6K display with Thunderbolt™ 5 support – has already earned a CES 2025 Innovation Award and the iF Design Award 2025. Building on the legacy of LG UltraFine series – a line of 5K displays optimized for Mac devices – the UltraFine evo brand raises the bar for professional-grade displays even higher, as clearly demonstrated by the superb performance and impressive capabilities of this inaugural model.

LG's premium monitor is designed to meet the needs of creative professionals, providing flawless image fidelity and next-level text clarity. Its 32-inch 6K HiDPI display boasts a pixel density of 224 PPI, delivering sharper, cleaner text and precise visual details. Factory-calibrated for consistent color expression with macOS, the 6K UltraFine evo covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 99.5 percent of Adobe RGB, ensuring faithful image reproduction for video and image editing as well as print production. VESA DisplayHDR™ 600-certified, it maintains the consistent brightness and true colors required for detailed graphics and video work. Additionally, Studio Mode* featuring three color preset options for Mac devices will be introduced.

Designed with professional users in mind, the 32U990A's 6K resolution delivers 2.56 times more pixels than a UHD 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) monitor. When two 6K UltraFine evo monitors are set up in a dual configuration, users can achieve a massive workspace with nearly five times the screen real estate of a single UHD 4K monitor. A particular advantage for Thunderbolt™ based systems, this multi-monitor setup is easily facilitated via daisy-chaining, further enhancing multitasking efficiency and optimizing digital workflows.

The new monitor also serves as a professional hub with built-in KVM switching and multi-port connectivity, enabling seamless operation across Mac- and Windows-based systems. This allows creators to view mobile content in the optimal format while simultaneously working on production tasks.

Thunderbolt™ 5 compatibility ensures effortless integration with Mac devices while serving as a high-speed hub for SSDs, eGPUs and other peripherals. Offering up to 120Gbps unidirectional data transfer – three times faster than Thunderbolt 4 – it supports real-time 4K rendering and rapid transfer of 8K RAW video files, making the 32U990A ideal for AI-powered video editing and upscaling workflows.

Visually striking as well as powerful, the monitor's 4-side Virtually Borderless design delivers a clean, minimalist aesthetic and immersive viewing experience. Ergonomic tilt and pivot adjustments allow for comfortable long-session editing and make it ideal for vertical-format content such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Thunderbolt™ 5 also helps reduce cable clutter, keeping workspaces neat while enabling flexible multi-monitor configurations.

"With many video editors now managing high-volume, multi-project workflows, the need for ultra-high-resolution displays with precise color and fast connectivity has never been greater," said YS Lee, head of the IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "A future-proof display of uncompromising quality, the new UltraFine evo 6K more than meets this need, helping professional creators work faster, smarter and deliver their best results."

The UltraFine evo 6K monitor will begin its rollout in late September in South Korea and Japan, with a global launch including the U.S. and Europe to follow in October.

* Availability of this feature on select early production units may require a firmware update through LG Switch.

