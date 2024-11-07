Loyyal's Xpand Point Partners with Easyrewardz to bring Loyalty Points Exchange for Programs across Middle East, India, Europe and APAC

Partnership to offer loyalty points exchange for travel, hospitality, and lifestyle rewards for banking customers beyond borders

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easyrewardz, a leading provider of cloud-based CRM and loyalty platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Loyyal, a UAE-based pioneer in blockchain-powered loyalty solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the loyalty landscape by introducing enhanced point conversion capabilities and offering unique, experiential redemption options, giving customers more flexible and engaging ways to use their loyalty points.

Loyyal and Easyrewardz Signing Ceremony

The collaboration will bring Loyyal's innovative loyalty points exchange platform, Xpand Point to India's BFSI (Banking, Financial, and Insurance) sector, integrating it with Easyrewardz Loyalty Management System (LMS) to provide businesses with tools that enhance customer retention and drive deeper engagement. Through this partnership, millions of banking members will unlock a new world of benefits, both within India and globally, with exciting opportunities to earn, redeem, and exchange points across various categories of offers.

This alliance brings together two industry leaders, creating a powerful synergy that enhances their value propositions and sets the stage for a transformation in the loyalty market. The partnership also taps into growth opportunities in the Middle East, Europe and APAC region, with a focus on high-demand markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, Germany, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia where the need for advanced loyalty programs is rapidly increasing. These opportunities will be harnessed through a comprehensive redemption catalogue and Loyyal's Xpand Point platform, enabling seamless integration and enhanced member experiences.

Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO of Loyyal, quoted, "We are thrilled to partner with Easyrewardz to bring our blockchain-powered loyalty ecosystem to the BFSI sector in India. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for both companies to innovate and redefine customer engagement across multiple markets, leveraging our combined strengths to deliver personalized and rewarding experiences."

The partnership aims to create additional growth opportunities for both companies by establishing them as channel partners. Together, Easyrewardz and Loyyal will promote each other's services, collaborate on marketing initiatives, and offer cross-platform solutions that amplify customer loyalty and engagement. This partnership will enable Easyrewardz to leverage Loyyal's network of merchants and points exchange partners in India to its clients and prospects in the GCC region through a redemption catalogue and the Loyyal Points Exchange platform.

Soumya Chatterjee, Co-Founder & CEO of Easyrewardz, highlighted the broader impact of this collaboration, saying, "At Easyrewardz, we have always been committed to creating exceptional customer experiences by understanding and anticipating the needs of businesses.

Our partnership with Loyyal will not only allow us to deepen our presence in the BFSI sector but also open doors to new possibilities in the GCC region. Easyrewardz has always had a customer-centric approach and thus by integrating Loyyal's innovative Points Exchange platform – Xpand Point, into our existing reward offering we are further enhancing our affluent offerings and catering to the growing demand in premium segments for outbound travel and experiences. Together, we will reshape the way businesses approach loyalty, focusing on delivering exceptional value and driving sustainable growth for our clients across industries."

This partnership is set to deliver significant benefits for businesses by enabling them to adopt more flexible, personalized, and data-driven loyalty programs. With the ability to engage customers at multiple touchpoints and simplify redemption processes, the combined expertise of Loyyal and Easyrewardz will offer unparalleled loyalty solutions that foster deeper customer relationships and generate long-term value.

Gunjan Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer of Loyyal, expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Easyrewardz marks a pivotal step in redefining customer loyalty. By integrating Loyyal's cutting-edge Xpand Point platform with Easyrewardz extensive expertise in the BFSI sector, we are crafting a robust solution that not only meets current demands but also anticipates future trends in customer engagement. Together, we are moving beyond mere transactional loyalty to foster deeper, lasting relationships that enhance member retention."

As industries increasingly focus on retaining loyal customers and nurturing brand advocates, this partnership positions Loyyal and Easyrewardz at the forefront of innovation, offering businesses the tools and strategies they need to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving loyalty landscape.

About Loyyal

Loyyal is renowned for its innovative Enterprise SAAS Suite for Loyalty & Payments powered with patented blockchain technology, based in UAE, US and India. Loyyal SAAS disrupts loyalty industry with metrics of incremental revenue, rapid growth and scalability at the lowest possible cost. Xpand Point, the world's first blockchain enabled loyalty points exchange platform leverages Loyyal's unique USP to empower every program with interoperable exchange facility across different programs, categories both locally and internationally. For more information, please visit www.loyyal.com for PR related queries contact [email protected].

About Easyrewardz

Easyrewardz is an industry-agnostic cloud-based CRM & Loyalty platform that enables seamless omnichannel customer experience. Easyrewardz innovative ways to engage new customers & retain existing ones by leveraging technology are helping businesses embrace digital disruption leading to excellent customer experiences. Easyrewardz has more than a decade experience in managing BFSI, Retail and B2B loyalty & CRM programs to provide a seamless & rewarding experience to their customers, enabling consistent engagement.

More than 180 brands, including RBL Bank, Kotak Bank, J&K Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IIFL, Muthoot Fincorp, Bata (India & APAC), BESTSELLER, The Belgian Waffle, The Body Shop, Levi's, Soch, Senco, and Motherhood Hospitals have trusted Easyrewardz to create brand markers and delight customer. For more information, please visit www.Easyrewardz.com

