Lucid Gravity SUV Recognized as the 2026 World Luxury Car of the Year

NEWARK, Calif., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced that the Lucid Gravity has been named 2026 World Luxury Car of the Year by the esteemed World Car Awards program. In an awards category open to electric, hybrid, and internal-combustion vehicles, Lucid's all-electric SUV was recognized by a global jury of more than 100 acclaimed automotive journalists from around the globe. Lucid is now 2-for-2 in this award category, with the Lucid Air sedan named World Luxury Car of the Year in 2023. Now in its 22nd year, the World Car Awards aim to recognize, reward and inspire automotive excellence, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing automotive industry on a global scale.

Lucid Gravity has been named 2026 World Luxury Car of the Year by the esteemed World Car Awards program. In an awards category open to electric, hybrid, and internal-combustion vehicles, Lucid’s all-electric SUV was recognized by a global jury of more than 100 acclaimed automotive journalists from around the globe. Lucid is now 2-for-2 in this award category, with the Lucid Air sedan named World Luxury Car of the Year in 2023. Lucid Gravity redefines the SUV category by delivering full size SUV practicality within a midsize footprint, with a spacious and accommodating interior comfortably seating up to seven adults while offering uncompromising space, efficiency, performance, and usability. The sliding second row seats combine with available integrated convenience tables for an elevated back-seat experience. Remarkable legroom is carried through to the third row, enabling a comfortable seven-passenger configuration.

"This recognition reflects the strength of Lucid's product vision and the exceptional execution of our team," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO of Lucid. "Lucid Gravity brings together the space and versatility of a full-size SUV with sports‑car‑like driving dynamics and a refined luxury experience, enabled by our proprietary technology and engineering. Together, these qualities set a new benchmark for what a world‑class luxury SUV can be."

On and off the road, Gravity's exceptional performance starts with a brand-new platform developed from the ground up as a sporty SUV. Featuring two motors, all-wheel drive, and a standard adjustable air suspension, it's an SUV that delivers a smooth, comfortable ride for passengers on any road, even when the pavement ends and the trail begins. The Lucid Gravity's available rear-axle steering system enhances high-speed driving dynamics for exceptional handling on winding roads and makes day-to-day driving easier than ever by shortening the space needed for the vehicle to maneuver through tight city streets and crowded parking lots.

Lucid Gravity redefines the SUV category by delivering full‑size SUV practicality within a mid‑size footprint, with a spacious and accommodating interior comfortably seating up to seven adults while offering uncompromising space, efficiency, performance, and usability. The sliding second row seats combine with available integrated convenience tables for an elevated back-seat experience. Remarkable legroom is carried through to the third row, enabling a comfortable seven-passenger configuration, making it the ideal vehicle for every adventure.

Powering it all is Lucid Gravity's high‑efficiency, miniaturized powertrain and ultra‑fast charging. The result is up to 450 miles of EPA-estimated driving range and DC fast-charging that can add 200 miles of range in less than 11 minutes, ensuring the easiest and fastest possible charging experience at over 32,500 DC fast charging stations in North America.

The Lucid Gravity will be featured at the 2026 New York International Auto Show from April 3-12. Not only can show attendees get a close look at its class-leading space and packaging, luxury appointments, and user experience first-hand, they can also experience Lucid Gravity's performance in the show's EV test track.

Lucid Gravity is available to order at Lucidmotors.com/gravity.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and assembles them at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

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